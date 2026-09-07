The Kentucky Consular Centre confirmed that over 20 million entries were submitted for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme

From the global pool of applicants, 129,516 prospective candidates were selected in a randomised computerised drawing

Winners face a strict September 30, 2026 deadline to complete their applications or permanently forfeit their places

The United States government has released the official results for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, confirming how many people entered, how many were selected, and what successful candidates must do next.

According to data published by the Kentucky Consular Centre in Williamsburg, Kentucky, a facility operated by the US Department of State, a total of 20,822,624 qualified entries were received during the registration window, which ran from October 2, to November 7, 2024.

US announces the selection figures and next steps for winners of the 2026 Green Card Lottery. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A computerised random draw then selected 129,516 individuals from that global pool as prospective applicants.

Why fewer visas are available than expected

While the Diversity Visa programme is broadly understood to offer around 55,000 immigrant visas each year, the actual number available for DV-2026 is considerably lower.

Two separate legislative deductions trim the ceiling: the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NACARA) reduces the total to approximately 54,850, and a further cut under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) brings the final allocation down to roughly 51,850 for the 2026 fiscal year.

The gap between the number selected, 129,516, and the visas actually on offer is intentional.

Authorities routinely choose far more candidates than there are available slots, since a significant portion of selectees never complete the full application process.

This buffer is designed to ensure that the entire visa allocation is taken up before the fiscal year closes on September 30, 2026.

What Green Card Lottery winners must do now

Being chosen in the lottery is only the first step. Selectees are required to submit a complete immigrant visa application well before the September 30, 2026 deadline.

No extensions are granted once that date passes, and any unused places are permanently lost.

The random draw itself did not factor in the size of an applicant's household, meaning the number of dependents played no part in the selection process.

Those already living inside the United States who were selected have the option to adjust their immigration status domestically through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), rather than applying through a consulate abroad.

For those who were not selected in this cycle, the US government has indicated that registration details for the DV-2027 programme will be announced in due course.

West African selected for DV-2026 Lottery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the US government had released a major update on its highly sought-after Green Card Lottery programme.

Several African countries, including Ghana, had appeared on the latest selection list, putting thousands of prospective applicants in the spotlight.

The selected candidates then faced important requirements and a strict deadline to complete the next stage of the process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh