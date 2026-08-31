Zonda Tec’s 200cc Aboboyaa is among the cargo tricycles assembled in Ghana, offering business owners another option for transporting goods

The cargo tricycle features a large loading bucket, a protective canopy and a strong body suitable for farming, trading and construction work

YEN.com.gh highlighted the major features of the Zonda Aboboyaa and provided an estimated price based on current market rates for similar 200cc tricycles

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Zonda Tec Ghana is one of the automobile companies that has assembled cargo tricycles, popularly called Aboboyaa, in Ghana.

Inside Zonda Tec’s Ghana Aboboyaa and its estimated price in 2026. Image credit: Zonda Tec Ghana LTD

Source: UGC

The company operates a vehicle assembly plant in Tema, where selected brands are put together. Information on Zonda International’s website identifies the Zonda Tricycle as one of the vehicles handled at the plant, alongside trucks, vans and trailers.

This makes Zonda an alternative for buyers interested in an Aboboyaa assembled in Ghana. However, this does not necessarily mean every component is manufactured locally.

Vehicle assembly generally involves bringing various imported parts and kits together at a local plant.

Models of the Zonda Aboboyaa

Zonda Tec has previously advertised a 200cc cargo tricycle, including a version fitted with a canopy. The larger engine makes the model suitable for commercial activities that involve transporting relatively heavy loads.

It can be used by traders, farmers, construction workers, delivery businesses and waste collectors. The cargo bucket can carry items such as farm produce, drinks, building materials, provisions and equipment.

A 200cc engine may also provide more power than smaller 150cc tricycles, especially when the vehicle is regularly used on rough roads or loaded with heavy goods.

Current price remains unlisted

Zonda Tec Ghana has not publicly displayed the current price of its Aboboyaa on its official website or social media advertisements.

In an advert for its motor tricycles, the company described the vehicles as being available at a competitive price but directed customers to call for further details.

Check out the Facebook post below:

Current online listings show that competing 200cc cargo tricycles from other brands generally sell from approximately GH¢28,000 to GH¢35,000.

However, this range must not be treated as the confirmed price of a Zonda Aboboyaa because none of the listings provides a current Zonda model.

The final Zonda showroom price could depend on the model, cargo-body size, canopy, registration, insurance and other fittings selected by the buyer.

Interested buyers should therefore contact Zonda Tec directly to confirm whether the tricycle is currently available and obtain its official price before making any payment.

Despite the absence of a published price, the Zonda Aboboyaa remains one of the lesser-known cargo tricycles associated with Ghana’s growing vehicle-assembly industry.

Armani shared why Kantanka Aboboyaa stands out

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Rich Armani shared his excitement after coming across a Kantanka Boafo Aboboyaa at a washing bay and taking a closer look at the machine.

He praised the quality of the Ghana-made vehicle, pointing out that it comes with six gears and looks well-built from what he observed.

Rich Armani also used the moment to urge Ghanaians to support locally made products instead of always choosing foreign alternatives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh