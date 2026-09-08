France Football has confirmed the five nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Coach of the Year award

The shortlist features managers from five different clubs and national teams across Europe

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Spain boss Luis de la Fuente are among the contenders for the prestigious honour

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France Football has unveiled the five-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Coach of the Year award, with some of Europe’s most impressive tacticians earning recognition for their work over the past season.

The nominees come from some of the biggest dugouts in the game, with their achievements ranging from domestic success at club level to making an impact on the international stage.

Interestingly, Spanish coaches dominate the shortlist, accounting for four of the five nominees.

Luis Enrique, Luis de la Fuente and Mikel Arteta headline the shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Coach of the Year nominees. Photo by Franco Arland, Ryan Pierse - FIFA and Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is the only non-Spanish manager to make the cut, adding an intriguing twist to this year’s race, as cited by Goal.

Four of the nominees are recognised for their work with clubs, while one earned his place for his achievements with a national team, setting up what promises to be an exciting contest for the prestigious award.

But who are the five managers battling for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Coach of the Year prize?

Ballon d'Or 2026 Coach of the Year Nominees

1. Mikel Arteta — Arsenal

Arteta guided Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years, dethroning Liverpool and beating Manchester City to the crown with an impressive 85-point campaign. The Spaniard also took the Gunners to the Carabao Cup final and the Champions League final, although they lost both matches to Man City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

2. Luis de la Fuente — Spain

Luis de la Fuente earned his place on the shortlist after guiding Spain to their second FIFA World Cup triumph. La Roja navigated a difficult knockout run that included victories over Portugal, Belgium and France before beating Argentina in the final, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal, according to FIFA.

3. Unai Emery — Aston Villa

Unai Emery continues to build his case as one of the most underrated managers of his generation. The Spaniard led Aston Villa to Europa League glory, beating Freiburg 3-0 in the final to deliver the club their first major trophy in 44 years.

4. Vincent Kompany — Bayern Munich

Kompany is the only non-Spanish manager on the five-man shortlist. After experiencing relegation with Burnley three seasons ago, the Belgian has rebuilt his reputation by guiding Bayern Munich to back-to-back Bundesliga titles, a domestic double and a Champions League semi-final.

5. Luis Enrique — Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique enters the race as one of the leading contenders after guiding Paris Saint-Germain to Ligue 1 and Champions League glory. The former Barcelona boss has been rewarded with a contract extension and could now add another major individual honour to his impressive managerial résumé.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony, organised annually by France Football, is one of the most prestigious events in world football. Alongside the coveted player awards, the Coach of the Year prize recognises the managers whose tactical brilliance and leadership have made the biggest impact over the course of the season.

Harry Kane moves to top of Ballon d'Or ranking

In another Ballon d'Or-related publication, YEN.com.gh looked at the latest Ballon d'Or rankings following the recent round of matches in Europe’s top five leagues.

Harry Kane moved to the top of the unofficial 2026 standings after a weekend that saw major changes among the leading contenders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh