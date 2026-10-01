Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo interacted with a young Ghanaian during a TikTok Live session

The man appealed to the Deputy Agriculture Minister for a Ghana-used Toyota Vitz on a work-and-pay basis

Dumelo said the vehicle was costly but offered to check with people who could help

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, has drawn attention following an interaction with a young Ghanaian during a TikTok Live session.

Man asks MP John Dumelo for a Toyota Vitz to start working and gets an encouraging response. Image credit: John Dumelo, jaye

Source: UGC

The young man, who said he currently had no job, appealed to Dumelo to help him secure a Ghana-used Toyota Vitz on a work-and-pay basis.

According to him, getting the vehicle would give him an opportunity to begin working and gradually build his life rather than remain unemployed.

He told Dumelo during their conversation:

“I have no work doing, so I just need a Ghana-used Toyota Vitz on work and pay to start my life.”

John Dumelo responded to the request

John Dumelo did not immediately make promises he could not guarantee. He explained that he did not have a Toyota Vitz available and also acknowledged that the vehicle had become expensive.

However, instead of ending the conversation there, he assured the young man that he would check with people within his circle who sometimes had vehicles available for work-and-pay arrangements.

Dumelo said:

“Right, I don’t have a Toyota Vitz, and it’s now costly, but let’s see what I can do. Don’t worry. I’m sure something good will happen one of these days.”

“I have a couple of people who have vehicles who are usually looking for work-and-pay arrangements, so I will follow you and check it out.”

Honest response draws attention

Rather than promising to immediately buy or provide the requested vehicle, Dumelo appeared to offer an alternative that could realistically help the young man secure one.

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His response also left the door open for him to follow up with the people he mentioned and find out whether any suitable vehicle was available.

The interaction has since drawn attention because of the straightforward manner in which Dumelo handled the request, acknowledging the financial difficulty involved while still expressing willingness to explore possible help.

For the young man, securing such a vehicle could provide the opening he said he needed to begin earning an income and getting his life back on track.

John Dumelo receives recommendation from Vice President

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about John Dumelo’s campaign promoting made-in-Ghana rice and the strong commendation he received from Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP pledged to personally deliver Ghanaian rice to corporate institutions that purchase it for the festive season.

The Vice President said choosing locally produced food supports farmers, strengthens businesses and creates jobs across the agricultural value chain.

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Source: YEN.com.gh