Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, September 11, 2026, covering several regions

GMet warned of mist and fog patches over high ground and forest areas that could reduce visibility across multiple towns

The agency also flagged rough sea conditions, urging fisherfolk to exercise caution before heading out

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Friday, September 11, 2026, warning of cloudy skies, reduced visibility, and rough sea conditions affecting several parts of the country.

GMet says the morning will bring generally overcast conditions nationwide.

The GMet releases the full list of areas to expect rain, fog and thunderstorms today, September 11, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Coastal and middle-sector communities, including Accra, Kasoa, Koforidua, and Akim Oda, should brace for light rain or drizzle during the early hours of the day.

Residents in elevated and forested areas face an added concern. Mist and fog patches are forecast over towns such as Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Kwahu Tafo, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Bekwai.

The agency cautioned that these conditions could significantly reduce visibility for motorists and commuters travelling through those zones in the morning.

Thunderstorms possible from late afternoon into evening

Conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses. GMet forecasts sunny intervals from the afternoon, but residents in the middle, transition, and northern sectors should remain alert.

Isolated thunderstorms and rainfall are possible from late afternoon through to the evening across those areas.

The agency also flagged concerns for those at sea. Conditions on the water are described as rough, and GMet specifically appealed to fisherfolk to take appropriate precautions before venturing out.

Ghanaians are advised to plan their movements accordingly and stay updated on any changes to the forecast throughout the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Baby missing after June Accra floods

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed gave sad updates during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, August 24.

The June 29 floods had struck communities across seven regions, affecting nearly 92,000 people from more than 18,000 households.

Greater Accra had recorded the highest number of casualties, with 17 deaths and more than 56,000 people affected across 27 districts.

Two months after the floods, one family was still stuck in pain over their missing four-month-old baby.

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Source: YEN.com.gh