Stephen Appiah's GHC 31 million mansion sits in one of Accra's most prestigious neighbourhoods, complete with tight security

The ex-Black Stars captain's home blends contemporary architecture with cultural touches, featuring high glass panels and a minimalist exterior

The mansion boasts a private home theatre, indoor gym, wellness centre, and outdoor swimming pool among its many luxurious amenities

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah owns a sprawling GHC 31 million mansion that signals his stature both on and off the pitch.

Inside Stephen Appiah's GHC 31 Million Mansion in Prestigious Accra Neighbourhood

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Inside Stephen Appiah’s GHC 31 million mansion

Nestled in one of the capital's most coveted neighbourhoods, the property is framed by neatly trimmed lawns and secured by a robust perimeter, making it as much a statement as it is a sanctuary for the ex-skipper, who recently returned to the Black Stars set-up in an official capacity.

The exterior of the mansion makes an immediate impression. Sleek modern architecture defines the façade, with floor-to-ceiling glass panels, clean geometric lines, and a restrained aesthetic that prioritises elegance over excess.

Rather than leaning entirely into a Western design sensibility, the property incorporates subtle references to Ghanaian heritage, grounding its contemporary look in something more personal and meaningful.

Step inside, and the theme continues. Generous living areas open up to abundant natural light, anchored by premium furniture and a curated selection of artworks that reflect Appiah's deep appreciation for culture.

The interiors feel both grand and considered, the kind of spaces designed not merely to impress but to live in comfortably.

What Stephen Appiah's mansion offers

The property features multiple lounges and entertainment areas, purpose-built for hosting guests on a significant scale.

A private home theatre equipped with high-specification audiovisual technology offers a cinematic experience without leaving home.

For a former professional footballer, who scored 16 goals in 69 caps for Ghana, as cited by Transfermarkt, fitness remains a priority.

The mansion includes a dedicated indoor gym and a wellness centre, alongside an outdoor swimming pool that rounds off what is, by any standard, a fully self-contained luxury estate.

Appiah's home stands as a testament to what he has built beyond football, a reminder that his legacy extends well past his celebrated years captaining Ghana at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

Inside Inaki Williams’ luxury hotel

In another publication, YEN.com.gh took a closer look at Inaki Williams’ five-star hotel in Akyem Achiase in the Eastern Region.

The hotel is named after Athletic Bilbao’s iconic stadium, where the Ghanaian forward has spent his entire professional career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh