Ghanaian actor and comedian Oteele broke down during a TikTok Live session on Thursday, September 10, 2026, over his failed marriage

His wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, had publicly announced their divorce during her own TikTok Live session, drawing widespread attention

Oteele disclosed that their four-year-old daughter has been asking questions about her mother's absence, adding to his emotional distress

Ghanaian actor and comedian Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, popularly known as Oteele, has been left in pieces after his estranged wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, refused to return home following the public confirmation of their split.

Oteele breaks down over his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie's refusal to return home after confirming her divorce. Image credit: Oteele, @oteelewife1

Source: Facebook

Going live on TikTok on Thursday, September 10, 2026, a visibly distressed Oteele opened up about the emotional weight of the separation, questioning whether his wife felt any compassion for him and, more pointedly, for their young daughter.

Oteele speaks on daughter's worry about Afriyie

The actor disclosed that their four-year-old child has begun asking uncomfortable questions about her mother's prolonged absence.

To keep the peace, Oteele said he has been telling the girl that her mother is away attending to her trading business, hoping the explanation would buy him some time. It hasn't worked.

According to Oteele, the child remains unsatisfied and keeps pushing him to set up a video call with her mother, leaving him with no easy way to sidestep the conversation.

The repeated requests, he said, have made an already painful situation significantly harder to navigate as a single parent.

Gifty Nana Afriyie's public divorce announcement

Oteele's emotional outpouring follows his wife's own TikTok Live session, during which Gifty Nana Afriyie publicly announced that she had divorced the comedian.

Her statement pulled their troubled marriage firmly into the public eye and reignited conversations about the difficulties the couple had been facing.

The situation has since attracted considerable attention on social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the breakdown of what had appeared to be a family unit.

The X video of Oteele speaking is below.

Oteele vows to win wife back

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actor Oteele’s vow to bring his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, back after she allegedly left him for a man abroad. He said he was prepared to go “under the sea and beyond” to reclaim his marriage and silence his critics.

The actor’s remarks have triggered backlash, with social media users questioning whether his determination is motivated by love or a desire to prove his critics wrong. The controversy follows a leaked private video that Oteele has linked to the breakdown of his marriage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh