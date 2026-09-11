The UK government published a full list of 82 countries whose nationals can now use an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a traditional visa

Citizens from several African and Asian nations are among those included on the ETA-eligible list

The move marks a significant shift in how Britain manages short-term entry for travellers from dozens of countries

Britain has published the names of 82 countries whose citizens are eligible to use an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the United Kingdom instead of applying for a traditional visa.

The ETA is a digital pre-travel permission linked electronically to a traveller's passport.

UK government lists 82 countries whose citizens can enter Britain with an ETA. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

It does not replace a visa for those who require one, but it does offer a simpler, faster alternative for nationals of qualifying countries who wish to visit the UK for short stays, such as tourism, business trips, or transit.

What the ETA means for eligible travellers

Unlike a visa, the ETA does not require an in-person appointment or the submission of physical documents.

Travellers from the listed countries can apply online, pay a small fee, and receive authorisation electronically before boarding their flight.

The ETA is valid for multiple trips over a set period, though each stay in the UK is subject to a maximum duration per visit.

The scheme was initially rolled out for nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and later extended to citizens of the United States, Canada, Australia, and several European nations not covered by existing visa-free arrangements.

The latest announcement extends eligibility to a broader group of 82 countries in total.

Which African countries are on the list

Among the 82 nations included are a number of African countries, meaning their citizens can now travel to Britain under the ETA system rather than going through the full visa application process.

This is expected to ease travel considerably for affected nationals, reducing both the cost and the administrative burden traditionally associated with UK entry requirements.

The UK Home Office has positioned the ETA as part of a broader effort to modernise border management and improve the visitor experience while maintaining robust security checks. Every ETA application undergoes screening before approval is granted.

Travellers who are unsure whether their nationality qualifies for an ETA are advised to check the official UK government website before making travel plans, as entry requirements can change and individual circumstances may affect eligibility.

Canada lists 17 countries eligible for eTA

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada had unveiled an updated travel arrangement that could make entry easier for citizens of a select group of countries.

The new pathway offered eligible travellers a simpler option when travelling to Canada by air.

Several countries featured on the list, with a small number of African nations among those included.

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Source: YEN.com.gh