Apsonic’s passenger tricycle range in Ghana mainly comprises the AP150ZK and the newer AP150ZK-S

Current market listings place brand-new versions between GH¢26,000 and GH¢30,450, depending on the model and seller

Fairly used prices vary considerably based on the year of manufacture, registration status and mechanical condition

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Passenger tricycles, popularly called “Pragya” in Ghana, have become an important means of commercial transportation in several parts of the country.

Latest prices of Apsonic passenger tricycles in Ghana across models. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Although brands such as Bajaj, TVS and Royal are also available, Apsonic has gained a presence in the market with its AP150ZK passenger tricycles.

A market survey conducted in September 2026 shows that the cost of an Apsonic Pragya varies according to the model, condition, location and whether documentation is included.

Available Apsonic "Pragya" models

The Apsonic AP150ZK is the classic passenger model. According to Apsonic Motors Ghana, it comes with two passenger benches, each designed to accommodate three people. This gives it space for six passengers and makes it suitable for commercial transport.

The AP150ZK-S is another version offered by the company. It has a different seating arrangement and is commonly marketed as a five-passenger commercial tricycle. Both versions are powered by engines in the 150cc category.

The company has promoted the two models as separate commercial vehicles, although the AP150ZK appears more frequently in online advertisements.

Current Apsonic "Pragya" market prices

Brand-new AP150ZK models are currently being advertised for between GH¢28,000 and GH¢30,450. Listings on Jiji Ghana show asking prices of GH¢28,000 to GH¢29,000, while Tuatuagye lists a new AP150ZK at GH¢30,450.

The AP150ZK-S is slightly cheaper in some advertisements. Brand-new units are being offered for approximately GH¢26,000 to GH¢27,000.

Fairly used prices are more varied. Older AP150ZK models can be found from about GH¢9,000 to GH¢15,000, while newer and well-maintained versions are advertised between GH¢20,000 and GH¢22,000. Used AP150ZK-S models generally fall between GH¢16,000 and GH¢20,000.

These are advertised market prices rather than fixed official prices. Buyers should confirm whether registration, insurance and other documentation are included before completing a purchase. Mechanical inspection is also important when buying a fairly used Pragya.

Prices of Apsonic "Aboboyaa" in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apsonic Aboboyaa is one of the most common cargo tricycles on Ghanaian roads as of 2026

Models come with different prices depending on engine size, loading capacity and condition

Traders and small-scale business owners still rely heavily on the tricycle for daily deliveries

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Source: YEN.com.gh