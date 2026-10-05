Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi of Conquerors Chapel International responded after the NPP chairmanship election in Kumasi, where one of his earlier prophecies was put to the test

Our Voices TV shared a video on TikTok capturing his reaction, in which he acknowledged earlier prophecies concerning the party and offered guidance to its supporters

The prophet has made headlines before with political predictions about the NPP, and his comments come amid public debate over how pastors' prophecies shape Ghanaian politics

Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi has responded to the outcome of the New Patriotic Party's national chairmanship election, which put one of his earlier prophecies to the test.

Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi reacts after Boakye Agyarko loses the NPP national chairmanship election to John Boadu. Image credit: Our Voices TV/Prophet Worlasi.

Source: Facebook

The head pastor of Conquerors Chapel International reacted in a video shared on TikTok.

More than 7,000 delegates voted at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as the NPP elected its new national executives.

Four candidates contested the chairmanship: John Boadu, Boakye Agyarko, Paul Afoko and Sammy Crabbe.

Crabbe stepped down for Boadu in a last-minute alliance, and Boadu went on to win with 2,888 votes against 2,408 for Agyarko, the former Energy Minister.

Agyarko congratulated the winner on Sunday, October 4, promising to support the new leadership and the party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Prophet Worlasi reacts to NPP chairmanship outcome

Speaking after the results of the NPP chairmanship election, Prophet Worlasi responded in a video shared by Our Voices TV on TikTok.

The prophet described the outcome as the people's decision and said he saw no spiritual meaning in it.

Worlasi said:

"I think that the voice of the people is the voice of God. So that's it. I have nothing to talk about it. And I don't think that it has any spiritual implication."

He acknowledged that some prophecies had been made about the party and said the party should pray and let the rest go.

Everyone, he added, should take charge of the situation. YEN.com.gh could not independently verify when the video was recorded.

The TikTok video of Our Voices TV, in which Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi reacts to the NPP chairmanship election outcome, is below.

Prophet Worlasi's earlier NPP prophecies

Worlasi has made headlines before for political prophecies. He told GhanaWeb in 2025 that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would win the NPP's January 2026 presidential primary convincingly, a prediction that came true when Bawumia beat Kennedy Agyapong.

The prophet had also told Angel FM that Bawumia would lead the NPP again.

His latest comments arrive amid public debate over pastors' conflicting political predictions, with a former MP having warned that contradictory prophecies undermine their credibility.

Seer 1 General predicted Boadu's victory

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, prophet Seer 1 General predicted on September 8, 2026, that John Boadu held a comfortable lead in the NPP national chairmanship race.

He nonetheless stopped short of an unconditional endorsement, warning of a spiritual condition as rivals challenged Boadu. The prophecy was shared by Modern Africa ahead of the October 3 election.

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Source: YEN.com.gh