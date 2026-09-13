Authorities have started pulling down structures at Laboma Beach following a 21-day ultimatum issued in early August

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council and NADMO jointly ordered owners to vacate the coastline as part of post-flood measures

The ongoing demolition exercise targets structures along waterways and the coastline considered to be contributing to flooding risks

Demolition works have commenced at Laboma Beach in Accra, with personnel moving in to pull down structures erected along the coastline after a government-imposed deadline for owners to vacate the area lapsed.

Demolition exercise begins at Laboma beach, Photo credits: @joynews and @ghbrain.

Source: Instagram

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council, working in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), issued a 21-day ultimatum in early August directing owners of structures within the Laboma Beach area to clear out. The directive formed part of broader post-flood mitigation efforts targeting developments in areas considered environmentally vulnerable, particularly those situated along waterways and the coast.

Demolitions under way at Laboma beach

With the deadline now expired, the demolition exercise is under way. Footage from the scene shows personnel on the ground as structures are brought down and affected portions of the coastline are progressively cleared.

The operation is ongoing, and authorities have indicated they will continue removing all structures identified for demolition.

The X video is below:

Government clears Flood-prone areas along the coast

The exercise at Laboma Beach is part of a wider push by authorities to tackle developments and activities in the Greater Accra Region that are believed to be worsening flood conditions.

Structures built along waterways and coastal zones have been identified as contributing to the environmental hazards that periodically affect parts of the capital.

Beyond flood risk reduction, the exercise is also expected to support the restoration of affected coastal areas and improve the long-term management of the coastline. Authorities have not indicated a specific timeline for the completion of the operation.

Reactions to Laboma beach demolitions

Richlove osei wrote:

"How u want people to come and invest they demolish places for lebanese and Nigerians is it right?."

Kwaku Mansah wrote:

"That whole place should be broken down. All they do there is sell things. They have a cps security team who think they are above the law. They should all be arrested."

Priscilla Osei commented:

"Very wicked set of people 😢. How can you do this to someone’s investment like this? Do they even stop to think about the person behind that investment and how much they have sacrificed to build it? How can you just wake up and demolish someone’s hard work and investment like it means nothing? This is pure wickedness. 😢😢😢. They should also think if they are the one . This life is nothing why are people being wicked."

The X video is below:

Heavy secutiry at Laboma beach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the heavy security which was deployment at Laboma Beach ahead of a planned demolition exercise targeting unauthorised structures in Accra.

The operation is being led by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council in response to the city’s recurring flood crisis.

The exercise follows the devastating June 29 floods, which affected several communities and renewed calls for authorities to remove structures obstructing waterways.

With the rainy season continuing, officials warn that blocked drainage channels could put more lives and property at risk.

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Source: YEN.com.gh