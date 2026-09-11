The September 11, 2001 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people from 78 countries, including four Ghanaians

Two of the four Ghanaian victims worked at the Windows on the World restaurant atop the North Tower of the World Trade Center

The United States continues to mark the anniversary with solemn ceremonies honouring all who perished in the attacks

Twenty-five years have passed since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives across the United States, among them four Ghanaians whose stories deserve to be remembered.

On that morning, 19 militants linked to the al-Qaeda extremist network hijacked four commercial aircraft.

The four Ghanaians who died in the September 11, 2001 attacks

Source: Getty Images

Two were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, one struck the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth came down in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In total, 2,763 people from 78 countries perished in the attack, and close to 6,000 more sustained injuries.

The Ghanaians who died in the 9/11 terror attack

Emmanuel Akwasi Afuakwah, born on 15 December 1963, was 37 years old when he died. He worked at the Windows on the World restaurant, which sat on the uppermost floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Victor Kwarkye, born on 28 September 1965, was just 17 days shy of his 36th birthday when he lost his life. Like Afuakwah, he was employed at Windows on the World in the North Tower.

Japhet Jesse Aryee, born in Ghana on 1 May 1952, was 49 years old at the time of the attack. He held a bachelor's degree in business administration from Adelphi University and a master's in business administration, and worked for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance in the World Trade Center's south tower. He left behind his wife, Maria Engram, a nurse, and four children.

Sophia B. Addo was born on 18 February 1965 in Kukurantumi, Ghana. She had moved to the United States in 1996 after winning a Diversity Visa lottery and was only 15 months into her marriage to her husband, Joseph Ameyaw. She was 36 years old and working as a housekeeper at Windows on the World when she was killed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh