Jason Antwi-Agyei has reportedly become the first Ghanaian student to win both the JSMQ and NSMQ trophies

He began his remarkable journey by helping KNUST Basic School triumph in the 2023 Junior Science and Maths Quiz

Three years later, Jason helped PRESEC Legon defeat its rivals and secure a record-extending ninth NSMQ trophy

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Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School student Jason Antwi-Agyei has reportedly become the first Ghanaian contestant to win both the Junior Science and Maths Quiz and the National Science and Maths Quiz.

From JSMQ champion to NSMQ winner: PRESEC’s Jason makes history. Image credit: Dennis Frimpong, NSMQ

Source: Twitter

The young student achieved the historic feat after helping PRESEC Legon emerge victorious in the 2026 NSMQ.

Jason was part of the PRESEC team that defeated St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy in the grand finale. The victory handed the Legon-based school its ninth NSMQ trophy, extending its record as the most successful school in the competition.

Jason’s journey began at KNUST

Before joining PRESEC, Jason represented KNUST Basic School in the 2023 Junior Science and Maths Quiz.

He played an important role as the Kumasi-based school won the competition and lifted the trophy. His performance brought him attention as one of the promising young science and mathematics talents in Ghana.

Following his move to senior high school, Jason continued to develop his knowledge and quiz skills at PRESEC Legon.

From junior to senior champion

Three years after his JSMQ success, Jason reached the biggest stage of Ghana’s senior high school academic competition.

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His victory with PRESEC means he has won two of the country’s most recognised science and mathematics quiz trophies at different educational levels.

After the final, Jason admitted that PRESEC’s road to the title had not been easy. He said the team encountered challenges from its opening contest but remained confident and continued improving.

His rare achievement has attracted praise online, with many Ghanaians celebrating his consistency and impressive rise from a junior-school quiz champion to an NSMQ winner. JoyNews reported his reflections following PRESEC’s historic ninth triumph.

NSMQ 2026: Bawumia sent message to finalists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dr Bawumia’s goodwill message to the 2026 NSMQ finalists from PRESEC, St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy ahead of the grand contest.

The former vice president urged the three finalists to give their best and reminded them that reaching the final already makes them champions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh