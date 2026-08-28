Over 30 Ghanaian nationals appeared on the US Department of Homeland Security's public deportation database

Fraud related offences made up the bulk of charges against the Ghanaians listed, despite the US framing the database around violent crime

Socialite Hajia4Real is among the prominent names on the list, linked to her 2024 US federal conviction for conspiracy to receive stolen money

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More than 30 Ghanaian nationals have been listed on the US Department of Homeland Security's "Worst of the Worst" public database.

This is a portal that publishes the names, photographs, arrest locations, and charges of foreign nationals caught up in the current administration's deportation drive.

Over 30 Ghanaian nationals appear on the US Department of Homeland Security's public deportation database. Credit: Robert Gauthier/Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

A review of the database showed 32 Ghanaian entries, with charges and accusations ranging from violent offences to financial crime.

One of the more recognisable figures on the database is Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4Real.

Her listing relates to a 2024 US federal conviction for conspiracy to receive stolen money connected to romance scam networks. She has since served her sentence and been repatriated to Accra, though her profile remains active on the database.

The portal was launched by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in December 2025 as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign.

Among the Ghanaians identified, only three are facing violent crime charges. One Kwabena Adjei, arrested in Alden, New York, is the only individual facing a murder charge.

Paul Dayah, arrested in Houston, Texas, faces sexual assault alongside drug possession and smuggling charges, while Edmund Agbo, arrested in Conroe, Texas, carries assault and human smuggling charges.

Those cases, however, were outliers.

Financial crimes formed the most recurring thread across the Ghanaian entries.

List of Ghanaian crimes on Worst of the Worst list

Money Laundering

Drug Smuggling

Forgery

Fraud

Identity Theft

Counterfeiting

Drug Possession

Burglary

Synthetic Narcotic sale

Sexual Assault

Drug Possession

Drug Smuggling

Assault,

Fraud - False Statement

Possession Of Weapon

Identity Theft

Sexual Offense

Extortion

Assault,

Smuggling Aliens

Murder

Shoplifting

Cruelty Toward Child

Damage Property

Weapon Offense

Domestic Violence

Larceny

llegal Use Credit Cards,

Fraud – Impersonating

Intimidation

Kidnapping

King Kubala deported to Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Offeh, alias King Kubala, had been deported.

In a video, he expressed his displeasure about being deported from Scotland.

He accused the Scottish authorities of being afraid of him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh