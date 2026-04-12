The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the imminent launch of the Free Primary Healthcare programme across Ghana

According to Tony Goodman, the Spokesperson for MoH, some needed infrastructures are under construction to ensure the smooth operation of the programme

He added that all Ghanaians will be eligible for the anticipated Free Primary Healthcare services

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said it is ready to begin the government's Free Primary Healthcare programme, which will increase access to basic healthcare services across the country.

In an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV, Tony Goodman, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said they have done the needed groundwork to ensure a smooth take-off of the programme.

Tony Goodman, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, says they will soon start the nationwide Free Primary Healthcare. Photo credit: Tony Goodman

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“What it takes to implement such a policy, what we have to do as a ministry has been done,” he said.

Tony Goodman disclosed that the infrastructure development needed for the programme's efficient implementation is ongoing, with health centres being constructed to support the policy.

He added that about 30 facilities are under construction, including one at Madina market.

"As I speak to you, we have what we call the health centres, which will also be part of this programme. They are being put up. If you go to Madina market as I speak, some are being put up there…So far, about 30 is being put up."

He added that the Health Ministry has initiated an extensive stakeholder engagement to fine-tune the programme's rollout.

“Today in Dodowa, there were some stakeholder engagements. We began stakeholder engagements with various stakeholders in the sector since last week, and I can tell you that we’ve taken their concerns on board and we are ready to roll out this programme,” he stated.

He explained that the initiative is designed not only to provide treatment but also to prioritise preventive and promotive healthcare, with the aim of reducing pressure on major hospitals.

“It is not for the fun of it but to make sure that the people of this country receive healthcare, reduce the rush to the hospital, identify people at the early stage, get them to understand the conditions they live with, help them to manage them…We are looking at the promotive and preventive aspects of healthcare,” he said.

Who is eligible for Free Primary Healthcare

Tony Goodman said that all Ghanaians living in the country will have access to the Free Primary Healthcare.

“The criteria is you being a Ghanaian and you live in this country,” he noted.

Source: YEN.com.gh