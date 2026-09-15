The Ghana Gold Board and the Economic and Organised Crime Office held their first technical meeting to launch a joint anti-illicit finance operation

The collaboration, backed by the UK Ghana Gold Programme, will establish a framework for intelligence sharing and monitoring suspicious gold trade transactions

GoldBod's Deputy CEO and EOCO's Head of Investigations both spoke on the partnership's goal to keep Ghana's gold sector compliant with international standards

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The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have launched a formal collaboration aimed at identifying and disrupting illicit financial activity within Ghana's gold trading sector.

GoldBod and EOCO launch a UK-backed operation to combat illicit finance, share intelligence and strengthen compliance in Ghana’s gold trade. Image credit: GoldBod/Facebook

Source: UGC

The two institutions convened their first technical meeting to kick off the operational phase of the partnership, which is backed by the United Kingdom Ghana Gold Programme (UKGGP).

The engagement is designed to put in place a structured framework for intelligence sharing, ongoing monitoring, and coordinated follow-up on suspicious financial transactions linked to the gold trade.

GoldBod commits to international compliance standards

GoldBod's Deputy Chief Executive Officer used the meeting to reaffirm the Board's dedication to holding the gold sector accountable to both local regulations and international benchmarks.

"We give full support to management and look forward to ensuring that the gold trade is conducted in compliance with local and international standards. These frameworks are from credible sources and are traceable," he said.

His remarks signal that GoldBod views the EOCO partnership not merely as a regulatory exercise but as a long-term commitment to responsible governance of Ghana's most significant natural resource sector.

The Facebook post below has photos from GoldBod and EOCO's meeting.

EOCO eyes greater visibility over gold transactions

EOCO Head of Investigations Felix Mawulolo Amegashie stressed the economic significance of gold to Ghana and explained why closer oversight of financial flows within the sector is essential.

He noted that the goal, with EOCO's involvement, is to keep Ghana's gold trade "sanitised," ensuring that suspicious or unlawful financial activity does not go undetected.

The UKGGP, for its part, is providing technical assistance and international best-practice guidance to strengthen transparency and promote responsible sourcing across the value chain.

Ghana is one of Africa's leading gold producers, and the sector remains a critical pillar of the country's export revenue.

Afenyo-Markin sues GoldBod boss over extortion claims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Minority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin filed defamation suits against Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi and two media organisations, sharing the legal action on the floor of Parliament when the House reconvened on Monday, August 24, 2026.

The announcement came after a prolonged and increasingly bitter public exchange between the two men over the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) and the reported US$1.7 billion loss recorded by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in 2025 under the scheme.

The dispute took a sharp turn when Mr Gyamfi labelled Afenyo-Markin an "extortionist" in response to the Minority Leader's sustained pressure for accountability over GoldBod's operations and the reported BoG losses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh