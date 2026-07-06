The government has announced the start of recruitment for the 361st batch of Medical and Dental Officers

Qualified applicants must apply through the Ministry of Health's online portal and select their preferred district for posting

The health ministry warned applicants against fraudsters seeking payment for assistance, stressing that the recruitment process is entirely free

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The Ministry of Health has announced the commencement of recruitment for the 361st batch of Medical Officers and Dentists who have completed their housemanship and received verification from the Medical and Dental Council.

The recruitment exercise will open on July 8, 2026, at 10:00am.

The Ministry of Health announces the commencement of recruitment for the 361st batch of Medical Officers and Dentists. Credit: Ministry of Health

Source: Getty Images

In a post on Facebook, the Ministry of Health said eligible applicants are required to submit their applications through the Ministry of Health's dedicated online recruitment portal at mohrecruitment.com, where they must log in and follow the provided instructions to indicate their preferred district for posting.

The deadline for all submissions is July 15, 2026, at 6:00pm.

Available vacancies at this stage fall under the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), the Ahmadiyya Health Services, and the Mental Health Authority.

The Ministry also confirmed that officers from the 34th and 35th batches who applied during previous exercises but failed to report to their postings are eligible to participate.

However, their participation is restricted to vacancies within their originally assigned regions, subject to availability.

The Ministry of Health used the announcement to caution prospective applicants against individuals who may approach them claiming to facilitate the process in exchange for payment.

It stated clearly that no fees are required at any stage, and urged all applicants to disregard any such solicitations.

Source: YEN.com.gh