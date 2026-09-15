Popular Ghanaian radio personality Oheneni Adazoa appeared on Asetena Pa with Akoto Mansa to address her departure from Sompa

Adazoa had joined Ahenfie FM before her exit from Sompa came to public attention, raising questions among fans and industry watchers

The TikTok interview clip shared by Pokuaa Blogs has drawn reactions from Ghanaians following the radio host's candid revelations

Popular Ghanaian radio personality Oheneni Adazoa has broken her silence on why she left Sompa, addressing the circumstances surrounding her exit in a candid sit-down interview months after she joined Ahenfie FM.

Oheneni Adazoa opens up on the reason for leaving Sompa FM months after joining Ahenfie FM. Photo source: Oheneni Adazoa, Asetena Pa with Akoto Mansa/YouTube

Source: Facebook

Adazoa recently appeared on the "Asetena Pa with Akoto Mansa" show, opening up in an animated and emotionally charged conversation filmed in an indoor, talk-show-style setting.

The interview clip was shared on TikTok by popular blogger account Pokuaa Blogs, where it quickly began circulating among fans of the media personality.

Oheneni Adazoa explains departure from Sompa FM

Speaking in the interview, Oheneni Adazoa explained that Sompa FM's relocation from Suame to Ahwiaa created a lot of problems for the Kumasi-based broadcast station.

According to them, there were no problems between the staff in the workplace, and the station's move to a different location proved troublesome.

She said:

"With Sompa, the problem we had was the relocation from Suame to Ahwiaa. The location brought all of our problems. We were fine and cool. We all worked together."

"When they decided to move us to the new location, I was not living in Kumasi. So those who were living in Kumasi, like Omanhene and Omono Asamoah, complained that it would not be good to relocate since there was talk of traffic issues at new place."

"The owners were also complaining of frequent power outages in Suame, so that was why they moved the station there."

Adazoa noted that the traffic issues at the new location seriously affected regular programming, inlcuding her Sompa Nkomo show at Sompa FM.

She noted that individuals who wanted to appear on her show and share their stories decided against travelling to Ahwiaa because of the long distance.

She said:

"The traffic was a big problem for us. There were times when resource persons would be stuck in traffic and arrive late at the station after Omanhene had ended his broadcast."

"It also affected my show big time because people who wanted to come and share their stories always complained about the long distance whenever they got to Suame and were informed that we had moved."

"As a result, we were even struggling to get stories for the show. All the stories came from people who lived far away. There were no problems at Sompa FM. Nobody did anything to us. Management never behaved badly towards anyone. It was just the location."

Adazoa also expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the support she has received since her emotional departure from Sompa FM on June 5, 2026, after four years and two months hosting the widely popular Sompa Nkomo show.

The TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa speaking about her departure from Sompa FM is below:

Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa's interview

The clip drew comments from Ghanaians who followed the story closely.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kumasi_vibes wrote:

"She's right."

Janet Adubea said:

"Sister, may God bless you 🙌."

Nevermind commented:

"The road needs to be made double because the traffic on that road de33."

Oheneni Adazoa vows legal action against spiritual

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Oheneni Adazoa’s vow to take legal action against TikTok spiritualist Mark Adjei over alleged defamatory remarks.

The dispute followed claims that she conspired with Prophet Roja to spread fake prophecies on her Ahenfie FM show.

The controversy intensified after Oheneni recalled an earlier alleged comment about her fertility, which she described as unacceptable and part of a troubling pattern.

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Source: YEN.com.gh