A federal jury cleared Lil Durk of all five felony counts tied to an alleged 2022 shooting targeting fellow rapper Quando Rondo

The acquittal did not secure the Chicago rapper's release, as he faces a separate federal case with racketeering and additional murder-related charges

Lil Durk's second federal trial is scheduled to begin on October 5, 2026, and he remains held at a Los Angeles detention centre

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Chicago rapper Lil Durk walked out of a Los Angeles federal courtroom with a clean slate on his murder-for-hire case, yet the prison gates remain firmly shut behind him.

Why Lil Durk Remains Jailed Despite Being Acquitted of All Murder-for-Hire Charges

Source: Instagram

A federal jury returned not guilty verdicts on all five felony counts against Durk Banks, as the rapper is legally known, in connection with an alleged 2022 attack that targeted fellow rapper Quando Rondo.

The assault did not kill Rondo but claimed the life of his cousin, Saviay'a Robinson. Two co-defendants in the same case were convicted on stalking-related charges, while Banks walked away from those proceedings without a single conviction against his name.

Why Lil Durk remains behind bars

The acquittal resolved only one part of a considerably larger legal battle. Banks faces a second federal case encompassing charges of racketeering, weapons offences, and additional murder-related allegations.

Prosecutors successfully argued that some of those charges be separated from the murder-for-hire trial and heard in entirely different proceedings. Their position remains that the weight of the outstanding charges justifies keeping him in custody.

Banks is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles. His second federal trial is scheduled to begin on 5 October 2026, and unless a judge reconsiders his detention or that case reaches an earlier resolution, he is expected to remain behind bars until those proceedings get under way.

Despite not securing his freedom, the verdicts from the first trial carry strategic weight for his legal team. Lawyers may be able to use the not guilty findings to their advantage in the second case, particularly where evidence from both matters overlaps.

Clearing the first hurdle could strengthen the arguments they present when the racketeering and murder charges come before a jury in October.

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Source: YEN.com.gh