Ghanaians and other Africans with Australian permanent residency could be barred from boarding flights back to Australia after visiting family in Ghana

The issue centres on an often-overlooked travel facility attached to permanent visas, which expires years before the residency itself does

Australian immigration authorities have outlined specific steps Ghanaian residents must take to protect their right to return

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Ghanaian permanent residents living in Australia are being urged to check a little-known visa condition that could leave them stranded abroad and unable to board flights home after overseas visits.

The warning centres on a common misconception: while an Australian permanent visa grants indefinite residency rights, the travel permission attached to it has a separate, shorter expiry window.

Ghanaians and other African residents in Australia could lose their right to fly home. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

That travel facility, which authorises re-entry into Australia after international travel, typically runs for one to five years from the date the visa was issued.

If a Ghanaian resident travels home to visit relatives and their travel facility expires while they are abroad, airlines are legally barred from allowing them to board an Australia-bound flight, even though their permanent residency status remains technically valid.

What stranded residents nust do

Residents caught outside Australia with an expired travel facility cannot simply buy a return ticket.

They are required to apply for a Resident Return Visa (RRV) before they can board any flight back.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs offers two RRV categories.

The Subclass 155 is available to those who have lived in Australia for at least two of the past five years, or who can demonstrate substantial ties to the country, and it provides a re-entry facility valid for up to five years.

The Subclass 157, on the other hand, covers those with compelling or compassionate reasons for an extended stay abroad, but grants only a three-month travel window.

Why visitor visas are not a solution

Some residents have considered entering Australia on a visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authority as a workaround, but immigration experts strongly advise against this approach.

Taking that route can automatically cancel a person's permanent residency, interrupt the continuous residence period required to qualify for Australian citizenship, and immediately strip the holder of work rights and Medicare entitlements.

To stay ahead of any complications, permanent residents are encouraged to verify their travel facility expiry date through the official Visa Entitlement Verification Online (VEVO) platform before booking any trip overseas.

They should also confirm that their current passport details are correctly linked to their visa record within the VEVO system.

For those who qualify, applying for Australian citizenship offers the most durable solution.

Australian citizens travel on an Australian passport with no travel facility attached, meaning they face no risk of being locked out of the country after time spent abroad.

Australia names 11 countries needing visa support

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Australia had introduced an important visa documentation requirement affecting citizens of several countries.

The latest rules could determine whether some applicants could move forward with their Work and Holiday visa applications.

Travellers had also been given key warnings about visa validity, work rights and passport details.

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Source: YEN.com.gh