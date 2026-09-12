The Ghana Police Service has identified and interdicted a police officer over the death of Central University level 200 student Ivan Baidoo

The fatal incident on the Tema Motorway on August 27 involved a police pursuit of a motorcycle on which Ivan Baidoo was travelling

The CID took over the investigation following a petition by Ivan's family, who also offered a GH¢50,000 reward

The Ghana Police Service has identified and interdicted General Corporal Robert Koranteng, the officer alleged to have been involved in a pursuit that led to the death of Ivan Apprey Baidoo, a 20-year-old second-year law student at Central University.

The Ghana Police Service has identified and interdicted a police officer over the death of Central University level 200 student Ivan Baidoo

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released on Saturday, September 12, 2026, the police confirmed that further investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has been tasked with separately examining the conduct of the interdicted officer.

On the afternoon of Thursday, August 27, 2026, Ivan left his home in Old Ashongman to play football with friends in East Legon. He booked a motorcycle ride with a rider identified as Samuel Arthur Wesley, whose bike bore registration number M 26-AB 384.

According to an account relayed by the family and contained in a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Wesley told police investigators at the Airport Police Station that a police patrol team member on a separate motorcycle began pursuing them from the UPSA-Legon junction.

The chase continued towards the Tema Motorway, near the old toll booth area at the Accra end in East Legon, where the officer allegedly struck the rear of their motorcycle, causing both the rider and Ivan to fall.

Ivan sustained head injuries, broken ribs and internal bleeding. A good Samaritan transported both men to Tema General Hospital, where Ivan later died. Wesley survived with lesser injuries. The family was notified that evening when someone answered Ivan's phone.

CID Takes Over Investigation

The rider was initially charged with careless driving and negligently causing harm. However, Ivan's family, represented by law firm Nyamekye and Partners, filed a petition on September 7, 2026, on behalf of Ivan's father, Evans Baidoo, calling for a full-scale investigation by the CID.

The petition argued that the original case officer had been handling the matter without urgency and was not providing adequate updates to the family, despite the motorcycle rider being available for questioning. The CID subsequently assumed oversight of the investigation.

The family has also offered a reward of GH¢50,000 for any credible information related to the circumstances of Ivan's death.

"The Ghana Police Service assures the public that the matter is being thoroughly investigated and that appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigations," the police statement read.

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Source: YEN.com.gh