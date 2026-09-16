Mercy Johnson took to Instagram to mourn veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs, who died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84

The popular Nigerian actress shared a photo of Jacobs alongside a heartfelt message recalling their time on set together

Mercy Johnson also extended her condolences to Olu Jacobs' wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and the rest of the family

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has joined the wave of tributes pouring in for veteran actor Olu Jacobs, sharing a heartfelt Instagram post in the wake of his passing at the age of 84.

Mercy Johnson mourns as she pays emotional tribute to Olu Jacobs after his death at age 84. Image credit: Mercy Johnson, Ola Jacobs

Source: Facebook

Olu Jacobs' family confirmed his death on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in an Instagram statement that referred to him as "The Lion of Lufodo."

The announcement prompted an outpouring of grief from across the Nigerian entertainment industry, with Mercy Johnson among those stepping forward to honour his memory.

Mercy Johnson remembers Olu Jacobs

In her Instagram tribute, the actress posted a photograph of Jacobs alongside a personal message drawing on their shared experiences on set.

She described those moments as unforgettable, filled with laughter, joy and, as she put it, plenty of corrections.

Rather than casting that last detail in a negative light, Johnson seemed to cherish it, framing those corrections as part of what made working alongside Jacobs so meaningful.

"Rest well, Uncle Olu," she wrote, closing her message with the affectionate title she had long used for him.

Johnson went further, reflecting on the quiet but lasting influence Jacobs had on her development as an actress.

She noted that his presence and guidance became woven into her professional journey, and that the full weight of those experiences only became clear to her in hindsight.

"You were more than just veteran, you are a legend," she wrote.

Johnson's condolences to Joke Silva and Jacobs family

Beyond her personal reflections, Mercy Johnson used her tribute to extend condolences to Jacobs' wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and the wider family.

She prayed for comfort, strength and peace for those closest to him during what she described as a profoundly difficult time.

Johnson also offered a thought that has resonated with many fans: that even in death, Jacobs' legacy would continue to speak through the lives he touched and the memories he left behind.

Her tribute is one of many emerging from within the Nigerian film industry as colleagues, fans and collaborators reflect on the life of an actor who shaped Nollywood across several decades.

The Instagram post of Mercy Johnson is below.

Karma President's prophecy about Olu Jacobs resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President’s 2024 prophecy concerning veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs.

The statement has resurfaced online following the confirmation of Jacobs’ death at the age of 84.

Karma President had claimed that Jacobs was alive physically but dead in the spiritual world, a remark that has drawn renewed attention after the actor’s passing.

The prophecy is now circulating widely as fans and colleagues pay tribute to one of Africa’s most respected performers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh