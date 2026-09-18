New Zealand has released an important update for Ghanaians and other foreigners hoping to work in the country’s entertainment industry

The latest information contains two key rules prospective applicants will want to know before making their move

The requirements also come with important details about travelling with family and when successful applicants can enter the country

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New Zealand has highlighted two key immigration rules that Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking to work in the country's entertainment industry must know.

The Entertainers Work Visa is designed for people travelling to New Zealand for fixed-term engagements in the entertainment sector.

New Zealand lists 2 key rules guiding Ghanaians and others foreigners on entertainers work visa. Photo credit: wsfurlan & Chris Jongkind/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The visa generally covers the period of the contractual work, with an additional short period allowing the holder to make arrangements to leave the country.

Key rules for New Zealand's Entertainers Work Visa

New Zealand's immigration authorities have outlined important conditions for foreign entertainers planning to work in the country.

For Ghanaian musicians, performers and other entertainment professionals hoping to secure opportunities in New Zealand, understanding the requirements is important before submitting an application.

Two of the key rules concern family members and the timeframe within which successful applicants must enter New Zealand.

Family members not included in Entertainers Work Visa

One major condition is that partners and dependent children cannot be added to the main applicant's Entertainers Work Visa application.

This means a Ghanaian entertainer travelling to New Zealand cannot simply include their spouse or dependent children in the same visa application.

However, family members are not automatically prevented from travelling to New Zealand.

Instead, each family member must submit a separate visa application based on their relationship with the main visa holder.

Families planning to travel together should therefore prepare separate applications and account for different processing times.

Applicants have 12 months to enter New Zealand

Another important rule concerns when successful applicants must enter the country.

Those granted the Entertainers Work Visa from outside New Zealand have 12 months from the date the visa is issued to enter the country.

For applicants travelling from overseas, the visa becomes active on the day they first arrive in New Zealand.

For people who are already in New Zealand when the visa is granted, it becomes active from the date of the grant.

Visa holders must leave New Zealand before their visa expires.

However, entertainers whose contracts are extended may apply for a new work visa while they remain in the country.

Extra rules apply to younger entertainers

Additional requirements apply to applicants under 18 years of age.

Applicants in this age group must have a parent or legal guardian sign the relevant paperwork on their behalf before the application is submitted.

This is an important requirement for younger Ghanaian entertainers who may receive opportunities to perform or work in New Zealand.

Festival performers may qualify for another visa

Foreign entertainers travelling to New Zealand to participate in recognised music or arts festivals may not always need an Entertainers Work Visa.

In some circumstances, a standard Visitor Visa may be sufficient, depending on the nature of the event and the applicant's activities.

Prospective Ghanaian applicants are therefore encouraged to establish which visa category applies to their specific engagement before submitting an application.

The full eligibility requirements and application guidelines are available through New Zealand's immigration authorities.

New Zealand sets conditions for entertainers work visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that New Zealand had unveiled a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking temporary opportunities in the country’s entertainment sector.

The latest requirements contained several important conditions applicants needed to satisfy before their plans could move forward.

The full details revealed what entertainers needed to know before applying for the opportunity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh