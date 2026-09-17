Musician L.A.X Marries Partner Emmanella in Beautiful Malta Wedding 8 Months After Engagement
- L.A.X, the Nigerian singer and son of billionaire Taiwo Afolabi, wed his partner Emmanella in Naxxar, Malta, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026
- The Caro hitmaker shared cinematic wedding footage filmed inside an opulent historic palace with frescoed ceilings and gilded décor
- The couple tied the knot eight months after L.A.X popped the question, marking a milestone moment for the high-profile pair
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Nigerian singer L.A.X has officially said "I do", exchanging vows with his partner Emmanella in a private ceremony held in Naxxar, Malta, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, roughly eight months after the couple announced their engagement.
The wedding footage, which L.A.X shared on Instagram, captured the occasion with a cinematic elegance that mirrored the grandeur of the setting itself.
The celebration took place inside what appeared to be a historic palace, complete with ornate frescoed ceilings, gleaming marble floors, and gilded interiors that lend the moment a distinctly old-world romance.
An exterior shot of a vintage luxury car rounded out the visual storytelling, giving the whole reel a stylish, almost film-noir quality.
L.A.X's white wedding in Malta
Beyond the music, L.A.X., real name Damilola Afolabi, carries a notable family name.
The singer is the son of Taiwo Afolabi, a prominent Nigerian billionaire businessman and lawyer who is the founder and chairman of SIFAX Group.
L.A.X and Emmanella's white wedding comes a few months after they sealed their union with a traditional wedding in Nigeria in June.
Footage from the ceremony showed the newlyweds dressed in their wedding outfits as they exchanged their vows.
A separate video showed LAX and Ella making a celebratory entrance into their reception, dancing their way in as cheers erupted around them.
The popular Nigerian singer and his new wife chose Malta as the backdrop for their union rather than a conventional Nigerian celebration, opting for an elopement-style gathering in one of Europe's most historically rich destinations.
The Instagram posts of L.A.X and his partner's wedding in Malta are below:
Who Is L.A.X?
L.A.X built his reputation in the Nigerian music industry off the back of tracks, including "Caro" featuring afrobeats superstar Wizkid, which helped cement his standing in the Afrobeats space.
He has also collaborated with other top artistes like Black Sherif, Wande Coal and many others.
He has maintained a relatively low profile compared to some of his contemporaries, making this public sharing of his wedding moment a rare and significant personal reveal for his fanbase.
The choice of Naxxar, a quiet town in the heart of Malta known for its baroque architecture and centuries-old palazzos, speaks to the couple's preference for understated luxury over spectacle.
Nigerian gospel minstrel marries pastor
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nigerian gospel minstrel Abbey Ojomu’s beautiful civil wedding to Pastor Olusanmi Odujoko.
The ceremony brought together family, friends and fellow ministers as fans celebrated the couple’s joyful new chapter.
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Photos and videos from the occasion quickly spread across social media, capturing the newlyweds glowing with happiness.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh