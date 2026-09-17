L.A.X, the Nigerian singer and son of billionaire Taiwo Afolabi, wed his partner Emmanella in Naxxar, Malta, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026

The Caro hitmaker shared cinematic wedding footage filmed inside an opulent historic palace with frescoed ceilings and gilded décor

The couple tied the knot eight months after L.A.X popped the question, marking a milestone moment for the high-profile pair

Nigerian singer L.A.X has officially said "I do", exchanging vows with his partner Emmanella in a private ceremony held in Naxxar, Malta, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, roughly eight months after the couple announced their engagement.

Popular Nigerian musician L.A.X marries his beautiful partner Emmanella in a beautiful Malta wedding eight months after their engagement. Photo source: @izzlax, @marcydolapooni

Source: Instagram

The wedding footage, which L.A.X shared on Instagram, captured the occasion with a cinematic elegance that mirrored the grandeur of the setting itself.

The celebration took place inside what appeared to be a historic palace, complete with ornate frescoed ceilings, gleaming marble floors, and gilded interiors that lend the moment a distinctly old-world romance.

An exterior shot of a vintage luxury car rounded out the visual storytelling, giving the whole reel a stylish, almost film-noir quality.

L.A.X's white wedding in Malta

Beyond the music, L.A.X., real name Damilola Afolabi, carries a notable family name.

The singer is the son of Taiwo Afolabi, a prominent Nigerian billionaire businessman and lawyer who is the founder and chairman of SIFAX Group.

L.A.X and Emmanella's white wedding comes a few months after they sealed their union with a traditional wedding in Nigeria in June.

Footage from the ceremony showed the newlyweds dressed in their wedding outfits as they exchanged their vows.

A separate video showed LAX and Ella making a celebratory entrance into their reception, dancing their way in as cheers erupted around them.

The popular Nigerian singer and his new wife chose Malta as the backdrop for their union rather than a conventional Nigerian celebration, opting for an elopement-style gathering in one of Europe's most historically rich destinations.

The Instagram posts of L.A.X and his partner's wedding in Malta are below:

Who Is L.A.X?

L.A.X built his reputation in the Nigerian music industry off the back of tracks, including "Caro" featuring afrobeats superstar Wizkid, which helped cement his standing in the Afrobeats space.

He has also collaborated with other top artistes like Black Sherif, Wande Coal and many others.

He has maintained a relatively low profile compared to some of his contemporaries, making this public sharing of his wedding moment a rare and significant personal reveal for his fanbase.

The choice of Naxxar, a quiet town in the heart of Malta known for its baroque architecture and centuries-old palazzos, speaks to the couple's preference for understated luxury over spectacle.

Nigerian gospel minstrel marries pastor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nigerian gospel minstrel Abbey Ojomu’s beautiful civil wedding to Pastor Olusanmi Odujoko.

The ceremony brought together family, friends and fellow ministers as fans celebrated the couple’s joyful new chapter.

Photos and videos from the occasion quickly spread across social media, capturing the newlyweds glowing with happiness.

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Source: YEN.com.gh