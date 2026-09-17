Immigration New Zealand confirmed 10 new trades occupations joined the Green List Work to Residence pathway

The roles are concentrated in metals and automotive trades, sectors with significant representation across African countries including Ghana and Nigeria

The government simultaneously revised median wage thresholds for skilled resident visas as part of a broader review of residency conditions

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New Zealand has expanded its Green List of critical occupations by adding 10 trades roles to the Work to Residence pathway, creating a more direct route to permanent residency for skilled professionals in the metals and automotive sectors.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed the changes took effect on 18 August 2025, following an initial government announcement made in June of that year.

New Zealand expands its Green List of critical occupations by adding 10 trades roles. Credit: Kai Schwoerer/Junior Asiama

Source: Getty Images

The update also includes revised median wage thresholds for skilled resident visas, adjusted to reflect the new occupational additions.

The ten occupations now included on the Work to Residence pathway are:

Metal Fabricator Metal Machinist (First Class) Fitter (General) Fitter and Turner Fitter Welder Pressure Welder Welder Panel Beater Vehicle Painter Paving Plant Operator

New Zealand's Green List is a register of occupations the government has formally identified as essential to meeting the country's workforce demands. Workers employed in Green List roles generally access accelerated pathways to permanent residency compared with those holding positions outside the list.

What the Work to Residence Pathway Offers

Under the Work to Residence pathway, eligible overseas workers can secure employment in New Zealand on a work visa and, upon satisfying specific criteria, proceed to apply for permanent residence.

The inclusion of these ten roles signals that the government has formally acknowledged shortages in these trades and is actively recruiting qualified professionals from abroad.

The expansion carries particular relevance for skilled workers across Africa. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya have produced a considerable number of professionals in engineering, fabrication, and automotive trades, and the updated Green List could offer a viable emigration route for those who meet the requirements.

The simultaneous revision of median wage thresholds for skilled resident visas indicates that the government conducted a broader review of the conditions attached to residency applications, though the applicable figures will vary depending on individual circumstances at the time of application.

UAE publishes benefits of Golden Residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UAE government had outlined six major incentives for foreign nationals who held a Golden Residency permit.

Golden Residency holders received a renewable 10-year permit without the requirement for a local sponsor.

The scheme extended benefits to family members, domestic workers and eligible applicants living outside the UAE.

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Source: YEN.com.gh