NDLEA operatives arrested Dunu Bethel Ebubechukwu, a previously convicted businessman, in Lagos over alleged white powder shipments to Saudi Arabia

The herbal tea dealer is suspected of masterminding illicit substance exports, according to the NDLEA's latest operational update shared on September 6, 2026

The arrest came as the NDLEA also announced a string of major busts across several Nigerian states involving thousands of kilograms of illicit substances

A Lagos-based herbal tea businessman with a prior criminal record has been arrested by Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for allegedly orchestrating illicit white powder shipments to Saudi Arabia.

NDLEA arrests businessman Dunu Bethel Ebubechukwu over alleged illicit shipments to Saudi Arabia. Photo source: @ndlea_nigeria/Instagram, Igor Vershinsky/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

NDLEA confirmed the arrest of the Nigerian businessman on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Dunu Bethel Ebubechukwu was picked up by NDLEA operatives in Lagos after investigators linked him to a scheme that used his legitimate herbal tea business as cover for moving illicit white powder across international borders.

The agency disclosed the arrest as part of a broader operational update covering illegal substance interdiction efforts across multiple states.

NDLEA's nationwide illicit substance crackdown

The Nigerian businessman's arrest was one of several major enforcement actions detailed by the NDLEA during the same period.

At the Namtari checkpoint in Mubi, operatives intercepted Attahiru Hussaini on Monday, 31 August, after finding over 750 million tramadol and opioid pills concealed in a soap-laden Ford Galaxy bus.

In Lagos on Friday, 5 September, a series of coordinated operations yielded 2,386.9 kilograms of illicit substances, 350 grams of illicit white powder, more than 100 kilograms of tramadol, 9.7 litres of codeine syrup, and 4 kilograms of rohypnol.

Suspects Damilare Francis and Emeh Emmanuel were arrested in connection with 720 kilograms of illicit substances from that haul.

Elsewhere, three suspects — Saidu Mustapha, 35, Zaharadeen Salisu, 29, and AbdulSalam Abdullahi, 25 — were apprehended in Kogi State after 636 kilograms of illicit substances were discovered hidden inside chicken manure aboard a bus travelling from Owo to Jos.

In Taraba, Kelechi Unachukwu, 58, was caught transporting more than 109 kilograms of tramadol, diazepam, and other controlled substances in a Toyota Corolla.

Along the Zaria-Kano Expressway, 25-year-old Hamza Dahiru was arrested in Bauchi with 1,179 kilograms of skunk.

In Ekiti State, operatives destroyed a four-hectare illicit substance farm linked to Chuks Alex, 50, and Asafa Adekunle, 35, while Obinna David, 20, was separately arrested with 40,590 tramadol capsules.

Ebubechukwu's alleged role in international illicit trade

The NDLEA's focus on Ebubechukwu reflected the agency's push to target the financiers and logistics operators behind Nigeria's illicit substance export networks rather than street-level dealers alone.

His previous conviction means investigators are treating the latest allegations as evidence of a sustained criminal enterprise.

The Instagram post detailing the arrest of businessman Dunu Bethel Ebubechukwu is below:

NDLEA arrests businessman and influencer KC Luxury

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the arrest of KC Luxury, a prominent Nigerian influencer and businessman known for his opulent lifestyle, who is accused of orchestrating a significant international illicit substance smuggling operation.

This arrest not only underscored the role of social media personas in illicit activities but also introduced questions about the hidden underbelly of wealth that often lurks behind glamorous façades.

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Source: YEN.com.gh