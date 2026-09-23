Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission declared Danquah Frank wanted on September 22, 2026, via their official Facebook page

The government agency published a photo of Danquah Frank alongside a public appeal for information on his whereabouts

NACOC linked the 48-year-old to suspected narcotic-related offences and urged the public to contact them immediately

Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has publicly declared a man identified as Danquah Frank wanted in connection with suspected narcotic-related offences.

Danquah Frank lands on the Narcotics Control Commission’s wanted list over substance-related offences. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The government agency announced this on Monday, September 22, 2026, through its official Facebook page.

The post featured a photograph of Danquah Frank and called on members of the public to come forward with any information about his current whereabouts.

"Wanted by the Narcotics Control Commission. If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact NACOC immediately via our toll-free hotline at 0800 307 307," the post read.

NACOC's public appeal for Danquah Frank

Danquah Frank was born on September 11, 1978, making him 48 years old.

NACOC has not publicly shared additional biographical details but confirmed his alleged involvement in suspected narcotic-related offences.

The commission's decision to take the search to social media signals how urgently authorities are pursuing the matter.

By publishing his image and personal details, NACOC is appealing directly to the Ghanaian public to help locate him.

How to reach the Narcotics Control Commission

Anyone with credible information on Danquah Frank's location is encouraged to call the commission's toll-free hotline at **0800 307 307**.

NACOC has assured that tips can be submitted through this channel.

The Facebook post below contains an image of the man declared wanted by the Narcotics Control Commission.

South African arrested with narcotics from Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a South African man arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after police allegedly found substances worth more than R2 million in his luggage.

The suspect had arrived from Accra, Ghana, during an intelligence-led operation by SAPS and the Border Management Authority.

The arrest is the third suspected drug mule bust at the airport in three weeks, highlighting intensified efforts to disrupt international smuggling networks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh