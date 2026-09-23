Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago signed an Air Services Agreement during a bilateral meeting in New York on September 22, 2026

President Mahama met Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly to seal the deal

The two leaders also held talks on the reparations agenda, trade, and investment during their discussions

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Ghana has signed an Air Services Agreement with Trinidad and Tobago, marking a significant step in strengthening ties between the two nations through improved aviation links and expanded bilateral cooperation.

The agreement was formalised on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, during a meeting between President John Dramani Mahama and Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, S.C., held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago signs an Air Services Agreement during a bilateral meeting in New York. Credit: Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Foreign and C A R I C O M Affairs

Source: Facebook

Mahama confirmed the signing in a Facebook post, describing the deal as central to deepening the relationship between the two countries.

"This agreement strengthens air connectivity and creates new opportunities for cooperation between our countries," he wrote.

The Air Services Agreement is intended to open new routes and facilitate greater movement of people and goods between Ghana and the Caribbean nation, while also laying the groundwork for expanded engagement across other sectors.

Reparations, Trade and Investment on the Agenda

Beyond aviation, the two leaders used the meeting to discuss a broader range of shared priorities. Updates to the reparations agenda featured prominently in their talks, reflecting the ongoing collaboration between African and Caribbean nations on addressing historical injustices.

Trade and investment also formed a core part of the discussions, as both sides explored avenues to deepen economic ties beyond air connectivity.

President Mahama is in New York as part of a series of diplomatic engagements tied to the United Nations General Assembly, where he has been holding talks with a number of world leaders and government representatives.

US announces visa restrictions targeting South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States has announced a visa restriction policy targeting South African officials and individuals.

These persons are deemed responsible for laws and policies that enable uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and the incitement of racial violence against minority groups in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh