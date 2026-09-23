Renowned lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata was spotted arriving at the Accra High Court in a new video trending online

He appeared smartly dressed in a black suit while carrying a bag through the court premises

The reason for the respected legal scholar’s visit to the court has not yet been disclosed

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Renowned Ghanaian lawyer and legal scholar Tsatsu Tsikata has been spotted at the Accra High Court in a video that has gained social media attention.

Renowned legal scholar Tsatsu Tsikata spotted at the Accra High Court. Image credit: Ghanaian Times, Images Image, Exclusive360Avenue

Source: UGC

The respected legal practitioner was captured walking through the court premises dressed in a black suit, white shirt and tie. He also carried a black bag as he made his way towards one of the buildings.

Although the reason for his appearance at the court was not immediately disclosed, his presence attracted the attention of people around him. Some journalists also tried to speak with him as he walked along the pavement.

Tsatsu Tsikata's video attracts attention online

The footage was shared on TikTok by Exclusive360 Avenue, which described Tsatsu Tsikata as a senior lawyer and legal scholar. It quickly gained thousands of reactions, with many social media users expressing admiration for him.

Several people particularly focused on his appearance and calm demeanour as he walked through the court premises. Others celebrated his long-standing contribution to Ghana’s legal profession.

Tsatsu Tsikata’s legal career

Tsatsu Tsikata is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most prominent lawyers. Over the years, he has been involved in several major legal and political cases that have attracted national attention.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He has also represented high-profile individuals and political organisations before the courts.

Despite the attention surrounding the video, no confirmed information has been released regarding the particular case or legal matter that brought him to the Accra High Court.

The footage simply showed the celebrated lawyer arriving at the premises and proceeding towards the court building.

Tsatsu Tsikata demands reparations for SALL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tsatsu Tsikata had called for reparations for residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL).

He argued that they were denied representation in Ghana’s 8th Parliament following the 2020 general elections.

He blamed the situation on the creation of the Oti Region under Constitutional Instrument 112, which he said left the communities without an MP for four years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh