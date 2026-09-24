The Ghana Police Service arrested two foreign nationals nearly a year after Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure was found dead

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspects belonged to a four-member group that posed as football scouts to lure victims into Ghana

Two additional suspects, including one known as Prince Pierre, remain at large as police intensify efforts to track them down

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two foreign nationals suspected to be involved in the kidnapping and murder of Cheikh Toure, a Senegalese goalkeeper who died in Kumasi in October 2025, following a sustained intelligence-led operation.

Salifu Walid, a 32-year-old Nigerien national, and Aziz Wadrago Mane, a 24-year-old Burkinabe, were apprehended on 20th September 2026 at a hideout in Banpanase, near Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region.

Ghana Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Murder of Senegalese Goalkeeper Cheikh Toure. Creit: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

On 16th October 2025, individuals who identified themselves as the goalkeeper's brothers brought him to the Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi with multiple abdominal injuries, claiming he had been involved in a road accident.

Medical staff pronounced him dead on arrival. The persons who accompanied him subsequently deposited his body at the Ebenezer Mortuary in Tafo, Kumasi, before fleeing the scene.

Police investigations have since revealed that Toure's death was not accidental. The two suspects, upon interrogation, admitted their roles in luring the goalkeeper into Ghana as part of a scheme to defraud him.

Four-Member Syndicate Posed as Football Scouts

Preliminary findings indicate that Walid and Mane are members of a four-person criminal group believed to have planned both the kidnapping and murder of the Senegalese goalkeeper.

The group operated by posing as football scout agents and used online networks to target and recruit unsuspecting victims from outside Ghana.

Two other suspects, Noukoubri Arzouma Sylviain, also known as Prince Pierre, and a man identified only as Barry, remain at large. Police believe both played central roles in the group's activities and are currently being actively pursued.

Walid and Mane remain in police custody and are being processed for court.

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Source: YEN.com.gh