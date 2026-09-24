Ghana faces Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday, September 24, to open their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign in Group C

The Elephants have never lost to Ghana in an AFCON qualifier, adding extra pressure to a depleted Black Stars side

YEN.com.gh previews the blockbuster showdown and explains how fans can watch the high-stakes clash live

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Ghana begins its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with an away fixture against Côte d'Ivoire at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké.

Carlos Queiroz's side travel to Côte d'Ivoire for the Group C opener under difficult circumstances, with a significant number of key players absent from the squad ahead of the clash.

Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana will cross swords in the opening round of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers on September 24, 2026. Photos by NurPhoto and Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana match preview

The Black Stars will be without Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Partey for their 2027 AFCON qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire, leaving Carlos Queiroz with the difficult task of reshaping his starting XI for a demanding encounter.

The absences come at a difficult time for Ghana, with Côte d’Ivoire providing a stern test in the opening game of the qualifying campaign.

The Elephants, who hosted and won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, also boast a strong record against the Black Stars in AFCON qualifying, having never lost to Ghana in the competition’s qualifiers, as noted by GTVSports.

Ghana, however, holds the overall advantage in the rivalry across all competitions. The Black Stars have won 15 of the 37 meetings between the two sides, while Côte d’Ivoire have recorded 10 victories, with the remaining 12 matches ending in draws.

With several key attacking players unavailable, Ghana could look to remain compact and disciplined in the opening stages before using the pace of their forwards to exploit spaces and threaten their West African neighbours.

YEN.com.gh's predicted Black Stars lineup:

Ati-Zigi; Oppong, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Sibo, Donkor; Issahaku, Thomas-Asante, Nuamah.

Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana: How to watch

Ghanaian supporters will be able to watch the match live on free-to-air channels: GTV Ghana, GTV Sports+ and TV3, according to CAF.

The broadcast will be transmitted directly from the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, giving fans across the country access to Ghana's opening Group C fixture.

The fixture is expected to be shown on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as their respective streaming platforms.

Match Details Information Fixture Côte d'Ivoire vs Ghana Competition 2027 AFCON Qualifier Date Thursday, September 24, 2026 Kick-off 7:00pm Ghana time Venue Stade de la Paix, Bouaké TV GTV Ghana, GTV Sports+, TV3

Why Ghana chose a military flight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Black Stars had arrived in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, aboard a Ghana Air Force aircraft ahead of their 2027 AFCON qualifier against the Elephants.

The direct flight was arranged to ensure a smooth and well-coordinated journey for the team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh