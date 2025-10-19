A heartbreaking tragedy strikes Senegalese football as young goalkeeper Cheikh Touré is found dead in Ghana

The 18-year-old, once seen as one of Senegal’s brightest prospects from Esprit Foot Yeumbeul, reportedly died under disturbing circumstances

Senegal’s Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs confirmed the devastating news on Sunday morning

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A promising young Senegalese footballer, Cheikh Toure, has been tragically murdered by kidnappers after his family was unable to raise enough money to pay the ransom.

The Senegalese football community is in mourning following confirmation of the death of the 18-year-old on Saturday.

Cheikh Toure is kidnapped and murdered by scammers in Ghana. Photo: @lnstantFoot/@13footballC.

Source: Twitter

According to a statement from Senegal’s Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, Toure’s body was found in Ghana.

The gifted goalkeeper, who trained at Esprit Foot Yeumbeul, was regarded as one of Senegal’s most promising young talents before his tragic death.

What caused the death of Cheikh Toure

According to the Sun, Cheikh was reportedly lured by a group of armed extortionists who deceived him into believing he was attending a football trial for a professional club.

The cruel scam ended with him being kidnapped and held hostage, as his captors demanded a ransom from his family.

Tragically, despite desperate attempts to secure his release, the family was unable to meet the ransom demands, and the criminals brutally took his life.

Video of Chekh's mother speaking on his son's trip is below:

Senegalese authorities have launched an investigation into Cheikh’s kidnapping and murder in collaboration with the Ghanaian police.

The joint task force aims to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the young goalkeeper’s tragic death.

According to French Football Weekly, arrangements are underway to repatriate Cheikh’s body to Senegal.

In a statement, the Ministry expressed its “deep compassion to the grieving family” and assured that the investigation is being pursued “with the greatest attention and priority.”

Ghana Police Service are working together with Senegalese police to investigate the incident. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Authorities have strongly advised clubs, coaches, and parents to “exercise extreme caution regarding unverified offers of trials or transfers abroad.”

A press release further urged young Senegalese athletes to “always use official channels and seek information from sports authorities before undertaking any trip.”

Cheikh’s tragic death follows another recent incident in Ecuador, where a teenage star lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

José Antonio Barrientos López, affectionately known as ‘Toñito’, tragically lost control of his motorbike and collided with an electricity pole while riding alone.

The youngster featured for Centre and had reportedly caught the attention of scouts who believed he was destined for a move to a bigger South American club.

Express Football reports indicate that the tragic accident occurred near the club’s training ground in Tulián Río on Friday night, October 10, when he collided with an electricity pole.

Meanwhile, Northern Irish player Aaron Moffett, 38, died following a severe road accident last month. Jose and Moffeit's deaths add to a long list of footballers who have died in 2025 so far, including Liverpool's Diogo Jota.

Remembering Diogo Jota and his brother

In a related and sombre report, YEN.com.gh noted that it has been over two months since the football world was left reeling from the tragic deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva.

Source: YEN.com.gh