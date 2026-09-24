Carlos Queiroz has named his starting XI for Ghana's opening 2027 AFCON qualifying match against Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké

The Black Stars are without Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Partey for the Group C clash

Brandon Thomas-Asante leads the line as Ghana prepares to face opponents who have never lost to them in an AFCON qualifier

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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has confirmed his starting lineup for the Black Stars' opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Côte d'Ivoire, scheduled for Thursday, September 24 at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké.

Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana: Confirmed Black Stars Lineup for AFCON 2027 Qualifier

Source: Getty Images

Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana: Confirmed Black Stars lineup

Lawrence Ati-Zigi takes his place in goal, protected by a back four of Kojo Peprah Oppong, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah and Alexander Djiku, who will captain the team in the absence of Jordan Ayew.

Queiroz has opted for a midfield axis of Kwesi Sibo and Caleb Yirenkyi. In attack, the Portuguese tactician has deployed Al Qadsiah winger Christopher Baah Bonsu and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on the flanks, with Ernest Nuamah operating in the hole behind the striker.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, who was handed a late call-up, leads the attack as the central striker.

Queiroz has been forced into several adjustments ahead of the Group C fixture, with a string of established names unavailable.

Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Partey have all been ruled out due to injuries or fitness concerns, leaving the squad significantly depleted for what is a high-stakes opener.

Despite those setbacks, Ghana are eager to collect maximum points from the away fixture as they launch their qualification campaign.caf

Below is Ghana's Starting XI:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Kojo Peprah Oppong, Jerome Opoku, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah; Kwesi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi, Christopher Baah Bonsu; Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku; Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The weight of AFCON qualifier history

The backdrop to Thursday's fixture adds to the pressure on Queiroz's side.

Côte d'Ivoire have never been beaten by Ghana in an AFCON qualifier, a record that looms large over the encounter as the Elephants play in front of their home supporters.

Across all competitive and friendly meetings, the two countries have faced each other 37 times.

Ghana hold a narrow overall advantage with 15 wins to Côte d'Ivoire's 10, while 12 contests have ended level.

The rivalry between the two West African nations remains one of the most keenly contested on the continent.

How to watch Côte d'Ivoire vs Ghana

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh previewed the blockbuster clash between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire and explained how fans can watch the 2027 AFCON qualifier live.

Ghanaian supporters can watch the match for free on GTV Ghana, GTV Sports+ and TV3.

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Source: YEN.com.gh