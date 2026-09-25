The US State Department designated 10 African countries under its most severe travel warning, citing extreme risks to personal safety

The listed countries span Central Africa, the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and North Africa, with several experiencing active armed conflict

The US warned that consular assistance for American citizens who travel to these destinations may be severely restricted or entirely unavailable

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The United States government has placed 10 African countries on its highest travel risk designation, Level 4, urging American citizens to avoid all travel to those destinations due to extreme safety concerns.

The Level 4 classification, formally labelled "Do Not Travel," is the most severe of four advisory tiers issued by the US State Department.

US places 10 African countries on its Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ list, citing extreme safety risks and limited or no consular assistance overseas. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is reserved for countries where personal safety risks are considered extreme, and where the ability of American authorities to assist citizens in distress may be sharply limited or non-existent.

Which African countries are on list

The 10 countries currently carrying the Level 4 designation are the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

The list covers a broad geographical sweep of the continent, encompassing parts of Central Africa, the Sahel region, the Horn of Africa, and North Africa. Several of these nations have endured prolonged armed conflict, widespread political instability, or sustained terrorist activity, conditions that typically warrant the highest advisory classification.

What the advisory means for travellers

Under the US travel advisory system, Level 1 advises normal precautions while Level 4 signals that conditions in a country pose dangers that the US government considers extreme. Citizens who proceed to a Level 4 destination are cautioned that they may face serious harm with little or no prospect of receiving consular support.

In some of the named countries, US embassy operations are either restricted or suspended altogether, meaning American nationals caught in emergencies may find no official assistance available to them. The advisory urges individuals to reconsider any planned travel and to carefully review the current status of each country before making arrangements.

Ghanaians holding dual citizenship or travelling on US passports, as well as diaspora communities planning trips to relatives in any of the 10 listed countries, are particularly advised to consult the advisory before booking travel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh