Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah filed a Writ of Summons on September 28, 2026, against Akwatia MP Bernard Bediako Baidoo and broadcaster Blakk Rasta

The Member of Parliament opted for civil court action rather than criminal prosecution over the alleged publication of false statements against him

Baffour Awuah linked the legal fight to a wider dispute involving the alleged detention of two women, Salomey Awiti Baffoe and Camilla Alhassan

Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has initiated legal proceedings against two individuals he accuses of spreading falsehoods about him: Akwatia MP Bernard Bediako Baidoo and radio broadcaster Abubakar Alhassan, widely known as Blakk Rasta.

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah sues Akwatia MP Bernard Bediako Baidoo and Blakk Rasta over false claims. Image credit: Blakk rasta, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Bernard Bediako Baidoo

Source: Facebook

In a statement dated Monday, September 28, 2026, Baffour Awuah confirmed he had filed a Writ of Summons against both men.

"I have today, 28th September 2026, filed a Writ of Summons against the underlisted persons for spewing falsehoods against my person," he stated.

Baffour Awuah's civil court approach

The Manhyia South legislator made a deliberate point of noting his choice of the civil courts over criminal prosecution.

"Unlike the government, I have chosen the path of democrats, by seeking relief through civil court rather than pursuing criminal prosecution for the publication of false news," he said, framing his approach as one rooted in democratic principles.

The lawsuit arrives against the backdrop of a broader dispute centred on the alleged detention of Madam Salomey Awiti Baffoe and Camilla Alhassan.

Baffour Awuah alleged that Salomey Baffoe was "kidnapped by state security agents" in the late hours of a Saturday and remained in police custody, with the MP claiming the situation amounted to an attempt to intimidate and silence him.

Baffour vows to fight for women's freedom

Despite the pressure he says he faces, Baffour Awuah has pledged to stay the course.

"I remain committed to fighting for Madam Salomey Awiti Bafoh's liberty as well as Camilla Alhassan to ensure that they are reunited with their family who await their return," he stated in the same release.

The legal filing formally brings the dispute between the Manhyia South MP, the Akwatia MP, and Blakk Rasta before the civil courts, adding a new dimension to what has become a charged and very public confrontation.

Minority slams EOCO over Baffour's attempted arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Minority Caucus’s condemnation of EOCO’s attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah and its demands for answers from the agency.

The Caucus questioned why EOCO had not identified the alleged offence or presented an arrest warrant.

The confrontation followed Awuah’s appearance as counsel for nurse Salomey Bafoh, who has been in state custody since September 13. Awuah said he drove away after the EOCO official failed to show a warrant or verify her identity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh