Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Ewulu Nii Adjei Klu criticised Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus over his reported claim that Teshie is now Greater Accra's most dangerous town

Klu described Teshie as a very peaceful town, insisting none of those arrested over Circle phone dealer Dinero's death were indigenes of the coastal Accra community

He also claimed three people were killed in a land dispute in A-Plus's constituency about two months ago and urged the MP to stop disrespecting people

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Veteran broadcaster Ewulu Nii Adjei Klu has responded to Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus over his claim that Teshie is now the most dangerous place in the Greater Accra Region.

Veteran broadcaster Nii Adjei Klu responds to Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus over his claim that Teshie is Greater Accra's most dangerous town. Image credit:Ewulu Nii Adjei (TikTok)/ A-Plus (Facebook).

Source: UGC

In a video, Klu described the comment as irresponsible and warned that it could put people from Teshie at risk.

A-Plus commented on a Facebook post on Sunday, September 27, 2026, writing:

"The most dangerous place in Greater Accra right now is Teshie."

The post had drawn over 8,400 reactions and 1,600 comments at the time of writing.

His remark came after the death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero, in Teshie.

Kyere travelled to Teshie on Sunday, September 20, 2026, for a business transaction, and his family confirmed on September 24 that he had been found dead.

Reports claimed his body was buried near the sea in Teshie. Police have since made arrests in connection with the case, and investigations are ongoing.

Nii Adjei Klu defends Teshie against A-Plus

Klu said he read on social media that A-Plus had remarked, adding that he was not surprised because the MP was known for speaking anyhow.

He said:

"Teshie is a place you can walk about, move about 24 hours. It saddens my heart to hear that somebody has been murdered in Teshie called Dinero, this phone dealer from Circle. So we shouldn't capitalise on it and speak anyhow."

According to Klu, none of those who murdered Dinero were indigenes of Teshie, and the incident happened near the Manet area rather than the main township.

He argued that migrants, including people from A-Plus's constituency, were behind the misconduct in the area.

The TikTok video of Ewulu Nii Adjei Klu, in which he responds to A-Plus's comment about Teshie, is below.

Klu points to killings in A-Plus's constituency

Gomoa Central, Klu claimed, recorded the killing of three people in a land dispute about two months ago.

He questioned what moral right the MP had to tag Teshie as dangerous when such violence happened in his own constituency.

Klu said:

"Won't you know or don't you know that your constituency is the most dangerous place in the Central Region? How can you tag a whole community?"

Describing the remark as irresponsible, he warned that people from Teshie living elsewhere could be attacked because of it.

Philip Tefe speaks on Dinero's death

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Philip Tefe, the man at the centre of Dinero's death, spoke publicly in a video that circulated on X on September 26, 2026.

He said there was a fight between them, and that he then left the room to take a walk. The woman and another individual arrested in connection with the case had not been named by authorities at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh