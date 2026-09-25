New details have emerged following reports that Philip Tefe was arrested in connection with the death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Terry or Dinero

Reports claim Terry’s phone was traced to a room linked to Tefe, while his missing vehicle was also allegedly seen in Tefe’s possession

Tefe has also been accused in some reports of presenting himself as a military officer, though the claim has not been officially confirmed

Fresh information has emerged about Philip Tefe, the man reportedly arrested in connection with the death of popular Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known as Terry or Dinero.

Profile of Philip Tefe, reported church singer linked to the death of Circle phone dealer Terry. Image credit: Askghmedia

Source: Twitter

Terry had earlier been reported missing together with his vehicle, prompting concern among relatives, friends and members of the public.

According to reports circulating online, investigators later traced Terry’s phone to a room allegedly linked to Tefe. The development is said to have provided a major lead in the investigation into the phone dealer’s disappearance.

Terry’s missing car reportedly found with Tefe

Separate reports also claim that Tefe was seen with a vehicle believed to belong to Terry after the businessman went missing.

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The car had reportedly disappeared around the same period as Terry.

Tefe has additionally been accused on social media of presenting himself as a military officer. Images circulating online appear to show him dressed in military-style clothing.

However, there has been no independently verified confirmation that he is a serving member of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Reports link case to Teshie

Further claims circulating online allege that Terry was killed and buried in the Teshie area following circumstances reportedly involving a dispute over a woman.

The details surrounding the incident remain based largely on emerging reports, with several claims yet to receive full official confirmation from investigators.

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Tefe’s reported arrest has since generated widespread reactions online as many Ghanaians await a detailed statement from the police explaining the circumstances surrounding Terry’s death and the evidence gathered in the case.

Woyeje reacts to Circle phone dealer's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Woyeje took to Instagram on Thursday, September 24, 2026, to react to the reported death of the Circle phone dealer.

The media personality disclosed how some humans can be very wicked.

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Source: YEN.com.gh