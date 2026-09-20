Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah unveiled the Osagyefo Roundabout at Sanzule, near Eikwe, in honour of Ghana's first President

The unveiling coincided with the 117th anniversary of Dr Kwame Nkrumah's birth and drew prominent Pan-Africanist Prof Patrick Lumumba

The government also announced plans to renovate Dr Nkrumah's residence in Half-Assini to further preserve his legacy

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Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has unveiled the Osagyefo Roundabout at Sanzule, near Eikwe, in honour of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding president.

Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah unveiled the Osagyefo Roundabout at Sanzule. Credit: Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

Source: Facebook

The ceremony took place as part of activities marking the 117th anniversary of Nkrumah's birth.

The monument was unveiled alongside Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, a Kenyan lawyer and prominent Pan-Africanist, who praised Nkrumah's enduring global significance.

Armah-Kofi Buah noted that while Nzemaland produced the leader who guided Ghana to independence, the region suffered neglect for over three decades following the overthrow of Dr Nkrumah's government. He added that past efforts to erase Nkrumah's name from Ghana's historical record, including removing his image from the nation's currency, ultimately failed.

The minister described the roundabout as a symbol of self-reliance, declaring, "Ghana could no longer lean on the people who colonised us." He also announced that the government intends to renovate Dr Nkrumah's residence in Half-Assini, his father's hometown, in the coming year, as a further gesture of preservation.

Prof. Lumumba, in his remarks, said Nkrumah's standing among African leaders of his era was unmatched, and that his ideals and philosophy continued to resonate across the continent. He also commended the minister for championing the honour.

NDC Chair and Nkrumah's Family Add Their Voices

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, pointed out that two towering figures from Ghana's pre-independence era, Paa Grant of the United Gold Coast Convention from Axim, and Dr Nkrumah, founder of the Convention People's Party, from Nkroful, were both sons of Nzemaland.

He stressed that attempts to erase Nkrumah from Ghana's national memory had repeatedly failed, and that his recognition as an African Man of the Millennium made continued celebration of his legacy entirely fitting.

Madam Samia Yaba Nkrumah, daughter of the late president, expressed the family's gratitude to Mr Armah-Kofi Buah for the tribute.

She said the family hoped to see more leaders in contemporary governance who genuinely embodied Nkrumah's vision of freedom, development, prosperity and self-reliance.

Nkrumah's grandson makes rare public appearance

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nkrumah's grandson trended after a photo and video of him surfaced on social media.

Samia Nkrumah's son was seen in a Batakari at the NkrumahFest 2025, chanting 'freedom' on the podium to those present at the event.

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Source: YEN.com.gh