Myron Golden's net worth and how faith-based coaching built his fortune

Myron Golden's net worth is alleged to be $25 million. He has amassed his wealth as a self-made millionaire, exploiting his experience as a best-selling author, an entrepreneur, and an in-demand business growth consultant and coach. His success is largely due to his unique coaching method, which combines realistic business strategies with faith-based concepts.

Myron Golden (L) smiles against a blurred background. Myron Golden (R) poses for a photo against a banner. Photo: @themyrongolden on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Myron Golden's fortune is based on many revenue streams , reflecting a diverse business plan.

, reflecting a diverse business plan. Public speaking engagements supplement his income while also increasing his influence and reach.

supplement his income while also increasing his influence and reach. Coaching programs and challenges , especially high-end offers, account for a significant portion of Golden's income.

, especially high-end offers, account for a significant portion of Golden's income. He creates and sells educational content, including publications, online programs, and courses.

Myron Golden's profile summary

Full name Myron Golden Gender Male Date of birth 14 May 1961 Age 64 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Tampa, Florida, United States Current residence Tampa, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity American-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′6″ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Grey-black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Tonie Golden Children Deedee Breski, Anthony Golden Father James Golden Mother Carolyn Golden Siblings 6 Profession Business consultant, motivational speaker, author, YouTuber, digital content creator, entrepreneur Net worth $25 million Instagram @myrongolden YouTube Myron Golden

What is Myron Golden's net worth?

According to Impact Wealth Magazine, Myron Golden has an alleged net worth of $25 million. He amassed his fortune through strategic investments, book sales, business coaching, and speaking engagements, all while incorporating his Christian faith in his business practices.

Inside Myron Golden's coaching program

Myron Golden's faith-based coaching programs provide a substantial portion of his income. He provides a variety of programs, including the Bible Success Academy, which integrates biblical concepts with business tactics to assist people in achieving spiritual and financial success.

According to GlobeNewswire, Myron also offers high-level consulting services for $25,000 per hour and runs an affiliate scheme within the Academy.

Top-5 facts about Myron Golden. Photo: @themyrongolden on Facebook (modified by author)

Myron Golden's challenges as a source of income

Myron Golden's challenges largely generate revenue by selling high-value courses and coaching programs, the most notable of which is the Make More Offers Challenge. He often provides many degrees of involvement, such as general admission and VIP experience.

VIP services frequently provide greater value, personalised guidance, direct engagement, and prolonged coaching, justifying a premium price point. According to Marketing Secrets, it costs $297, with the general admission tier costing $97.

Consulting services

Myron Golden's consulting business generates a considerable income by combining his extensive experience in sales, marketing, and business growth to assist high-revenue organisations and entrepreneurs.

He consults with clients who frequently generate seven and eight figures in income, advising them on business optimisation methods, sales conversion approaches, and offer creation. This personalised, high-value guidance, separate from his greater challenges, enables him to command premium fees, which contribute significantly to his overall revenues.

Myron Golden's high-impact speaking engagements

Myron Golden is a highly sought-after public speaker, having shared stages with well-known figures and influenced many with his inspirational and practical speeches on sales, business development, marketing, and financial literacy, all laced with his Christian viewpoint.

Myron Golden teaches in a room. Photo: @themyrongolden (modified by author)

Turning pages into profits

As a best-selling author, the American businessman generates income primarily from the sale of his books, which serve as both a direct income stream and a powerful marketing platform for his larger coaching and challenge programs.

His publications, like B.O.S.S. Moves and From the Trash Man to the Cash Man, have resonated with a huge audience, resulting in significant sales figures. From The Trash Man To The Cash Man has sold over 139,000 physical copies globally.

Myron Golden's YouTube and content creation career

The business consultant has established a successful YouTube and content creation career by continuously delivering valuable insights into business, sales, and personal growth, frequently using his own life experiences and an emphasis on authenticity.

His content is often delivered live and unscripted, with a focus on captivating hooks, intriguing titles, and compelling thumbnails to increase viewer retention and drive new audiences to his premium shows and best-selling books.

Myron Golden poses for a portrait against a dark background. Photo: @themyrongolden (modified by author)

How much does Myron Golden make from YouTube?

According to VidIQ, the American businessman's YouTube channel generates between $7,600 to $22,700 monthly. Here are some recent estimates for daily earnings.

Date Estimated earnings 9/7/2025 $99.41–$298.22 8/7/2025 $110.28–$330.84 7/7/2025 $85.69–$257.07 6/7/2025 $88.93–$266.79 5/7/2025 $80.46–$241.38 4/7/2025 $92.66–$277.99 3/7/2025 $115.39 - $346.18 2/7/2025 $91.15 - $273.45 1/7/2025 $125.03 - $375.08

Exploring Myron Golden's events

Myron Golden is well-known for producing and attending a variety of events centred on business strategy, sales, and personal growth. His key events are the Make More Offers Challenge, VIP Day+ with Myron Golden, Mouth to Millions Mastermind, and Offer Mastery Live.

How much does Myron Golden make per event?

Myron Golden's events have varied prices based on their exclusivity and depth. Here's an overall breakdown:

Make More Offers Challenge – General admission is typically priced at $97 , and VIP experience generally costs $297 .

, and VIP experience generally costs . VIP Day+ with Myron Golden – According to GlobeNewswire , his private consulting is valued at $40,000 per hour.

, his private consulting is valued at per hour. Speaking engagements – AAE Speakers, Golden's estimated speaking fee range for live and virtual events is $200,000 and above.

Myron Golden is captured during one of his teaching sessions. Photo: @themyrongolden (modified by author)

FAQs

Which church is Myron Golden affiliated with? Golden is the assistant pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Harrisburg. He also gives talks at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas. How much is Myron Golden's speaking fee in 2025? His estimated speaking fee range for live and virtual events is $200,000 and above. What is Myron Golden's business? His primary focus is business consulting, coaching, and education, with a particular emphasis on sales, marketing, and wealth building. Is Myron Golden a pastor? He is a pastor. With nearly 40 years of ministry experience, Myron Golden is an engaging preacher, Bible teacher, and business adviser. Where does Myron Golden teach? The American YouTuber teaches in a variety of settings, primarily through churches, his YouTube channel, and his programs. What was Myron Golden's first business? His first professional entrepreneurial venture began in 1985, when he was hired to sell insurance and investments for a financial services firm.

Myron Golden's net worth reflects his success as a business growth expert, best-selling author, and motivational speaker. He has built strong revenue streams through high-ticket coaching, profitable book sales, and accessible digital content.

