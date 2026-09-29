Canada's immigration authority conducted a Provincial Nominee Programme draw on September 28, 2026, issuing invitations to 733 candidates

The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score for the draw was set at 725, among the higher thresholds recorded for a PNP-specific round

A tie-breaking rule was applied to candidates who shared the lowest score, with profile submission date determining eligibility

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Canada's immigration authority issued 733 Invitations to Apply to Provincial Nominee Programme candidates through the Express Entry system on 28 September 2026, in the latest round targeting provincially nominated applicants seeking permanent residence.

The draw was conducted at 10:41:06 UTC, with the minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score set at 725.

Canada’s Express Entry PNP draw issued 733 invitations on 28 September 2026, with a CRS cut-off of 725 and a profile-date tie-breaker for eligible candidates. Photo credit: DAVE CHAN/Getty Images

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Only candidates ranked 733rd or higher in the pool were eligible to receive an invitation.

How the tie-breaking rule applied

Where more than one candidate shared the lowest qualifying score of 725, immigration authorities resolved the tie using the date and time applicants originally submitted their Express Entry profiles. The cut-off was fixed at 17 September 2026 at 01:36:17 UTC, meaning candidates who had created their profiles before that precise moment and held a score of 725 were eligible for an invitation.

The relatively high minimum score is characteristic of PNP-specific draws. Candidates who hold a provincial or territorial nomination receive an automatic addition of 600 points to their CRS score, which consistently pushes the qualifying threshold in these rounds above what is typically seen in general draws.

How Canada's Express Entry system works

Canada's Express Entry system manages applications across three main immigration programmes. Invitations are distributed through separate rounds, with authorities determining the round type, the number of candidates to invite, and which applicants rank highest among those eligible.

Programme-specific rounds, such as this PNP draw, are restricted to candidates who already hold a nomination from a Canadian province or territory. Alongside these targeted rounds, the system also runs general rounds open to eligible candidates across all three managed programmes, as well as category-based draws aimed at meeting specific economic objectives set by the Minister of Immigration.

The 28 September draw forms part of a broader series of Express Entry rounds conducted throughout 2026 as Canada continues to manage permanent residence admissions through its points-based selection framework.

Canada lists 3 reasons workers must update permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had listed three key scenarios in which foreign workers may need to apply to update their existing work permits.

The update from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) explains when temporary foreign workers already in the country must apply to extend or change the conditions of their permits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh