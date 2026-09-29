Immigration New Zealand announced updated age requirements for partnership-based visa applications, effective September 25, 2026

The new rules confirmed that both applicants and their supporting partners must be at least 18 years old at the time of submission

Nine specific visa categories fall under the updated framework, while several residency streams and general visitor visas remain unaffected

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New Zealand has introduced new age and supporting evidence requirements for people applying for partnership-based visas.

The updated rules, which came into force on September 25, 2026, affect nine specific visa categories administered by Immigration New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand changes age rules for 9 partner visa categories from September 2026. Photo credit: MICHAEL BRADLE & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the new framework, both the main applicant and their supporting partner must be at least 18 years old when an application is submitted.

Immigration officials will also only consider evidence of a genuine relationship that was gathered after both partners turned 18.

Nine visa categories affected by the changes

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that the updated requirements apply to the following visa pathways:

Culturally Arranged Marriage Visitor Visa

Partner of a New Zealander Resident Visa

Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa

Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa

Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa

Partner of a Worker Work Visa

Partner of a Student Visitor Visa

Partner of a Student Work Visa

Partner of an NZ Scholarship Student Work Visa

The revised requirements do not apply to partners included in residency applications under the Skilled, Business, International, Humanitarian or non-partnership Family streams.

They also do not affect general visitor visa applications.

What the new age rules mean for couples

For couples seeking partnership-based residence, current policy requires evidence that they have lived together for at least 12 months.

Under the updated approach, the 12-month cohabitation period can only be counted from the point at which both partners have turned 18.

This means that, generally, both individuals would need to be at least 19 years old before they could meet the cohabitation requirement for partnership residence.

Temporary partnership visas do not have a mandatory 12-month cohabitation requirement.

However, applicants must still provide sufficient evidence created after both partners turned 18 to demonstrate that their relationship is genuine and stable.

Immigration New Zealand also clarified that turning 18 does not automatically mean an applicant will qualify for, or be approved for, a partnership visa.

Existing requirements remain in place

The other existing requirements for the affected visa categories continue to apply.

Immigration officials have also advised applicants and immigration advisers that some online application portals may take time to reflect the updated guidance.

Applicants have therefore been encouraged to check the official immigration information before submitting their applications.

Applications submitted before September 25,2026, as well as visas that had already been granted, are not affected by the changes.

New Zealand names people eligible for free citizenship

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the New Zealand government had confirmed that a specific group of immigrant children could apply for citizenship without paying a fee under rules that remained active in 2026.

To qualify, applicants had to meet three strict conditions set out in New Zealand legislation, including proof of their status as an immigrant child and not a refugee child.

The fee waiver applied only once per person, meaning anyone who had already used it could not benefit from it again.

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Source: YEN.com.gh