Who is Elliot Kingsley? The untold story of Thelma Riley's son

Any association with a celebrity is bound to attract profound attention. Although having a famous parent is a privilege, outshining and outdoing his/her accomplishments may be complex. Pushing the ceilings to make a name for yourself, especially in the Osbourne clan, may seem quite challenging. However, Elliot Kingsley made the theatre acting scene his profession and has used his association with Ozzy Osbourne to build a career.

Thelma Riley and Ozzy Osbourne (Elliot Kingsley's parents) in 1971. Photo: @RichardJCheney, @BeesMBartoo (modified by author)

Who is Elliot Kingsley? He is the adopted son of British musician, Ozzy Osbourne. Elliot is a talented actor making a name for himself in the theatrical scene. The boy was five years old when Ozzy married his mother, Thelma Riley.

Elliot Kingsley’s profile summary

Full name Elliot Kingsley Nickname Elliot Gender Male Date of birth 1966 Age 56 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Thelma Riley Father Ozzy Osbourne (Step-father) Siblings Jessica, Louis, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne Relationship status Single Profession Theater Actor Net worth $600k

Lesser-known facts about Elliot Kingsley

Despite not being the biological son of Ozzy Osbourne, Elliot has always been associated with the musician. The actor shrugged off the stigma of having an absent and alcoholic father to sour heights in theatre. Here are five interesting facts revealing the untold story of Thelma Riley's son.

1. Elliot Kingsley is the stepson of Ozzy Osbourne

Elliot was born in the United States of America to Thelma Riley. He is of white ethnicity. Although his mother, Thelma Riley, wedded Ozzy Osbourne, the marriage was not all roses. The famous musician was a drug addict.

Ozzy Osbourne neglected his fatherly duties prioritising his career, going on tours and was ever absent from his children's lives. He also reportedly cheated on his wife and was abusive, leading to the collapse of his marriage with Thelma Riley.

Musician Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album "Patient Number 9" at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

2. He has five siblings

The Theatre actor has five half-siblings. Elliot has a half-sister Jessica and a brother Louis Osbourne. Thelma Riley Mayfair sired them with musician Ozzy Osbourne.

He also has three step-siblings, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, from his stepfather's second marriage with Sharon Arden.

The family circle is extensive, with Elliot's nieces and nephews, including Maia, Isabelle, Kitty, Elijah, and Harry.

3. He is a theatrical actor

Elliot is a well-known actor in the theatre scene. He began playing minor roles and auditioned for the Young Everyman Playhouse at 20. Elliot has followed in his stepfather's footsteps. His major stage acts include making appearances on:

Romeo and Juliet as Julius

as Julius The Story Giant as Liam

as Liam Fiddler on the Roof as Mendel

4. Elliot is a member of the Everyman Company

Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Elliot holds a membership at Everyman Company, a position he attained in 2017. He is passionate about introducing theatre to young people and has actively recruited youth to participate in theatre acts.

The young actor is an ambitious and career-oriented individual who has yet to start a family, focusing on spending his time building his career.

5. He was born in 1966

How old is Elliot Kingsley? The actor was reportedly born in 1966 to Thelma Riley in the United States, meaning he is 56 years old as of 2022.

The name of Elliot Kingsley's biological father is still unknown. However, he was married to his mother before she met Ozzy.

Elliot Kingsley's mother, Thelma Riley, was a teacher in Leicestershire, England. Thelma met Ozzy while working as a waitress in a pub and wedded the singer one year later.

6. Kingsley is wealthy

His association with a celebrity father has come in handy. Ozzy Osbourne is worth around $220 million from his album sales and stage appearances. Elliot Kingsley's net worth is alleged to be 600k.

Unlike his stepfather Ozzy Osbourne, Elliot Kingsley does not enjoy being in the limelight. His sibling Jack is a TV reporter and his half-sister Aimee Osbourne is a singer. On the other hand, Elliot has made a name for himself in theatre acting.

