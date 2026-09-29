Former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mark Okraku Mantey questioned Prophet Kofi Oduro's prophetic credentials during a recent appearance on the Kumasi-based Wontumi TV

Okraku Mantey claimed that the Alabaster International Ministry founder had not made a single prophecy in his pastoral career despite being widely known as a prophet

His comments drew mixed reactions on Instagram, with some users defending Kofi Oduro and others questioning why the NPP politician singled out the outspoken Ghanaian preacher

Mark Okraku Mantey, a former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has cast doubt on whether Prophet Kofi Oduro deserves the prophetic title he carries.

Mark Okraku Mantey questions Prophet Kofi Oduro's prophetic credentials during an appearance on Wontumi TV. Image credit: Prophet Oduro/VGMA.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the music producer turned politician argued that the preacher had never delivered a prophecy throughout his ministry.

Kofi Oduro, who leads Alabaster International Ministry, is known for his outspoken sermons on national issues and politics.

His comments have previously put him at odds with personalities linked to Wontumi TV and its owner, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

In November 2024, the preacher described a Wontumi TV presenter's claims about the election as nonsense, warning against spreading misleading information.

Okraku Mantey, a music producer and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), served as deputy minister under former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Okraku Mantey questions Kofi Oduro's prophetic title

During his appearance on the Kumasi-based station, Okraku Mantey insisted that Kofi Oduro had only been carrying the prophetic title without backing it with prophecies.

He said:

"Kofi Oduro claims to be a prophet, but not a single prophecy in his entire pastoral life. He is only walking around with the prophetic title."

Nkonkonsa, which shared the clip on Instagram, noted that his remarks had triggered conversations about the duties of pastors who call themselves prophets.

The Instagram post of Nkonkonsa, in which Mark Okraku Mantey questions Prophet Kofi Oduro's prophetic credentials, is below.

Ghanaians react to Okraku Mantey's comments

Social media users were divided, with some defending the preacher and others pointing to other clergymen whose prophecies have been questioned.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

mat_banks7 wrote:

"First of, is Mark a member of his church? If no, how then does he know he has never prophesied? Giving prophecies is not the only thing that makes someone a prophet... John the Baptist was a prophet but never performed a miracle."

wanlov asked:

"Has he said this about Duncan Williams, whose predictions are always opposite?"

akyer3ba_lena commented:

"Response loading… Mark, are you ready? 😂"

young_lord_fiifi said:

"Because he is not fake as your so-called prophets are 🔥"

Kofi Oduro reacts to Jessica Hartog's arrest

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Kofi Oduro addressed the arrest of Jessica Hartog and her co-suspects during a church service on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

The preacher cautioned the NDC government against any attempt to interfere in the case, insisting the legal process must take its course.

He also urged young people not to envy lifestyles that may be funded by questionable sources of wealth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh