A video has shown the step-by-step assembly process of the Kantanka Boafo in Ghana

The footage captured workers fitting the chassis, suspension, tyres, body and cargo section

The finished vehicle, popularly called Aboboyaa, was later driven after the assembly process

A video showing how the Kantanka Boafo, popularly known in Ghana as the Aboboyaa, is assembled has drawn attention online.

Inside the Kantanka factory, where the popular ‘Aboboyaa’ is built from scratch. Image credit: Nana Kwadwo Safo

Source: UGC

The footage gave viewers a rare look inside the production process, showing the vehicle gradually taking shape from its basic frame to the finished product.

The process began with workers attending to the bare metal chassis, which serves as the foundation of the vehicle. Different mechanical components were then fitted onto the frame as the assembly progressed.

Parts of the suspension system could also be seen being installed, together with the large tyres that give the vehicle its distinctive appearance.

Kantanka Boafo takes shape

As work continued, technicians mounted several exterior components onto the vehicle.

The front section, protective framework and other body parts were carefully fitted before attention moved to the passenger and cargo areas.

The Boafo was later seen with its red cargo bed installed at the rear, complete with metal rails designed to help carry goods.

Workers also fitted the windscreen, roof, side mirrors and other finishing components around the driver's section.

The video highlighted the amount of hands-on work involved in putting the vehicle together, with several technicians working on different sections during the assembly process.

Finished Aboboyaa driven

Towards the end of the footage, the completed Kantanka Boafo looked completely different from the bare chassis shown at the beginning.

Its headlights and additional front lights were switched on before the vehicle was driven inside the facility, showing it in working condition after assembly.

The transformation from the exposed frame to the completed three-wheeled commercial vehicle offered viewers a closer look at how the locally assembled machine is produced.

Watch the Facebook video below:

The Kantanka Boafo is commonly referred to as Aboboyaa in Ghana, a name widely used for motorised tricycles used to transport goods in communities and busy commercial areas.

A price of GH¢65,000 was also displayed in the video, although the amount reflects what was shown in the footage and may not necessarily be the current selling price.

The video has provided an interesting behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes into assembling the Kantanka Boafo in Ghana.

Armani shared why Kantanka Aboboyaa stands out

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Rich Armani shared his excitement after coming across a Kantanka Boafo Aboboyaa at a washing bay and taking a closer look at the machine.

He praised the quality of the Ghana-made vehicle, pointing out that it comes with six gears and looks well-built from what he observed.

Rich Armani also used the moment to urge Ghanaians to support locally made products instead of always choosing foreign alternatives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh