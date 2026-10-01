GMet has issued a fresh weather update for Ghana, with changing conditions expected across the country

Some areas could experience wet and stormy weather later in the day

The latest forecast comes as Ghana continues to deal with the effects of a challenging rainy season

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2026, with sunshine and cloudy conditions expected across the country.

According to the forecast, some parts of the coast could experience showers, while thunderstorms and rain are expected to become more prominent across the middle, transition and northern sectors.

GMet releases list of areas to experience rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, October 1, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

GMet's latest update comes as Ghana continues to experience a rainy season that has been marked by severe flooding in several parts of the country.

Showers and thunderstorms expected

GMet said sunshine will alternate with cloudy conditions across the country during the afternoon.

The coastal areas are expected to record some showers, while the middle, transition and northern parts of Ghana could experience more thunderstorms and rainfall from the afternoon into the evening.

Residents in areas likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are encouraged to remain alert and take the necessary precautions.

Read the afternoon weather alert from the GMet on X below

Heavy flooding recorded during 2026 rainy season

This year's rainy season has been accompanied by some of the most intense flooding Ghana has experienced in recent years.

Poor spatial planning has been cited as one of the factors contributing to the impact of flooding in some communities.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that 34 people died across the country following the devastating June 29, 2026, downpour.

Statements from the Ministry of the Interior and NADMO officials described the torrential rainfall as one of the heaviest recorded in Ghana's history.

The disaster also left at least seven people missing and displaced more than 91,000 people nationwide.

With thunderstorms and rain expected in several parts of the country on Thursday afternoon and into the evening, residents are advised to monitor updates from GMet and other relevant authorities.

GMet's earlier weather alert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Thursday, October 1, 2026.

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain were expected across parts of northern Ghana during the morning hours, while afternoon conditions could shift across the Middle, Transition and Northern sectors later in the day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh