New Zealand released updated sponsorship income thresholds effective from 30 April 2026, tied to the national median wage

The requirements follow a tiered structure, with sponsors needing to earn more for each additional parent they bring into the country

A sponsor bringing six parents to New Zealand must demonstrate a specific annual income well above the national median wage

New Zealand has released updated income thresholds that residents and citizens must meet to sponsor their parents for permanent residency under the country's Parent Resident Visa programme.

New Zealand releases income requirements for sponsoring 1 to 6 parents.

Source: Getty Images

The figures, which took effect on 30 April 2026, are structured around New Zealand's national median wage and scale upward depending on how many parents a sponsor intends to bring into the country.

How New Zealand calculates income threshold

The formula works as follows: a sponsor must earn at least 1.5 times the national median wage to bring in one parent. For every additional parent added to the application, a further 0.5 times the median wage is required on top of that figure.

With New Zealand's median wage currently sitting at NZD $72,800 (approximately GH₵480,000), the minimum income requirements break down as follows:

- One parent: NZD $109,200

- Two parents: NZD $145,600

- Three parents: NZD $182,000

- Four parents: NZD $218,400

- Five parents: NZD $254,800

- Six parents: NZD $291,200

The median wage figure used in each assessment is whichever rate was in effect on the final day of the two 12-month periods selected for income evaluation.

New Zealand: What sponsors need to know

Meeting the income threshold alone is not sufficient for a successful application. Immigration New Zealand also considers whether one or two people are co-sponsoring, the total number of parents included in the application, and which two 12-month periods will form the basis of the income assessment.

The Parent Resident Visa sits within New Zealand's broader family reunification framework, allowing adult children who hold New Zealand citizenship or permanent residency to bring elderly parents to live with them permanently. The income conditions are designed to confirm that sponsors can financially support the parents they bring over without placing additional pressure on public services.

Full details of the income calculation methodology are available on the Immigration New Zealand website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh