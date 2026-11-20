Poland's Citizenship Act contains a provision allowing specific foreigners to qualify for citizenship after residing in the country for just one year

The accelerated route is grounded in Article 30(1) of the Citizenship Act of 2 April 2009, which sets out precise eligibility conditions

Foreigners holding a permanent residence permit based on Polish ancestry or a Polish Card are among those who may qualify under the provision

Poland has identified a category of foreigners who can apply for citizenship after living in the country for as little as one year, a significantly shorter timeframe than the standard residency requirement that most applicants must fulfil.

The provision is set out in Article 30(1) of Poland's Citizenship Act of 2 April 2009, which defines the specific legal conditions under which a foreigner may be formally recognised as a Polish citizen through this accelerated route.

Poland’s Citizenship Act allows eligible foreigners with Polish ancestry or a Polish Card to seek citizenship after one year. Image credit: NurPhoto, Adam Hester/Getty Images

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Who qualifies under Poland's one-year route

To be eligible, a foreigner must have resided continuously in Poland for a minimum of one year and must hold a permanent residence permit obtained on the basis of Polish ancestry. Those who hold a Polish Card, a document issued to individuals of Polish origin living outside the country, are also eligible under the same provision.

Crucially, both conditions must be satisfied simultaneously. Holding a Polish Card or proof of ancestry alone is not sufficient, nor is completing one year of uninterrupted residence without the qualifying permit. An applicant must meet both requirements together to pursue recognition under this route.

What this means for the Polish diaspora

The provision is particularly significant for members of the Polish diaspora and descendants of Polish nationals who have maintained a legal and cultural connection to Poland. For this group, the one-year pathway offers a formal mechanism to convert that existing tie into full citizenship without enduring the considerably longer residency periods required under other routes.

The Polish Card itself is designed for individuals of Polish origin living abroad who can demonstrate a connection to Polish identity, language or culture. Its inclusion as a qualifying basis for the accelerated citizenship route reinforces the Polish government's broader intent to facilitate the return of those with ancestral links to the country.

For most other foreign nationals, the path to Polish citizenship through naturalisation requires a substantially longer period of legal residence, making this one-year exception a notable and targeted provision within the country's immigration framework.

Poland launches website for foreigners seeking PR

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Poland had launched a dedicated online platform that requires foreigners to submit residence permit applications electronically.

The Moduł Obsługi Spraw is accessible through the portal at mos.cudzoziemcy.gov.pl. Its introduction ends the era of paper-based, in-person submissions for the affected categories of applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh