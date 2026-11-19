D.M. Ofori-Atta, Secretary to the Okyenhene, has rejected the claims that Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II used Ghana’s presidential jet during Akufo-Addo’s tenure as president

He insisted that the Okyenhene has always travelled on commercial flights throughout his 27 years on the throne, regardless of who was the sitting president

Ofori-Atta also challenged those doubting him to check the Ghana Armed Forces’ records, following an allegation made by NDC communicator Agbesi Nutsu on Peace FM

The Secretary to the Okyenhene, D.M. Ofori-Atta, has dismissed allegations that Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II used Ghana’s presidential jet during former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

The Okyenhene’s secretary, D.M. Ofori-Atta, dismisses claims that Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II used the presidential jet. Photo source: Okyemanba News/Facebook

Source: UGC

The allegation was made by National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team member Agbesi Nutsu on Peace FM’s morning show, Kokrokoo.

It surfaced days after Ghana took delivery of a new presidential jet, which arrived in Accra on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Despite Media, owners of Peace FM, has since dissociated itself from the comments. In an interview on the same station on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Ofori-Atta responded to the claim.

Okyenhene’s secretary on presidential jet claims

Speaking on Peace FM, Ofori-Atta described the allegation as baseless and without any standing.

According to him, the Okyenhene has always used commercial flights whenever he travels.

“[He] has always used commercial flights throughout the 27 years,” he said. The secretary stressed that the Okyenhene never used the presidential jet under any president, including Rawlings, Mills, Mahama and Akufo-Addo.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II ascended the Ofori Panin Stool on October 4, 1999.

Watch the Peace FM video below:

Ofori-Atta’s challenge to doubters

He went further to challenge anyone who doubted his account. According to him, the Ghana Armed Forces keeps records of everyone who uses the presidential jet.

Those records, he said, are available for anyone who wishes to verify the claim. He also urged anyone with contrary information to come forward with evidence.

Agbesi Nutsu’s claim on Kokrokoo

During the programme, Agbesi Nutsu claimed that the Okyenhene used the presidential jet while Akufo-Addo was in office.

“I remember Okyenhene used that plane some time ago,” he said, adding that other people had also used it. When asked when and where the trip took place, the NDC communicator could not provide clear answers.

However, he maintained that his claim was accurate. Nutsu said he would apologise if he was proven wrong and promised to find the information.

Presidential jet returns after France repairs

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana’s presidential jet was brought back to the country after eight months of repairs in France.

Policy analyst Bright Simons said the aircraft was delivered to the Ghana Air Force on Monday, November 10, 2025.

He also explained some of the repairs that were undertaken and why the jet remained in France for so long. The return of the aircraft ended months of public speculation about its status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh