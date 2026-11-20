Thomas Muller, now playing for Vancouver Whitecaps, raised concerns about the quality and structure of Major League Soccer

The former Bayern Munich forward pointed to the absence of relegation as a key difference from European football's competitive pressure

Muller, a 2014 FIFA World Cup winner, also flagged consistency gaps among MLS players compared to those in top European leagues

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Thomas Muller has not held back in sharing his views on Major League Soccer since swapping European football for life with the Vancouver Whitecaps, suggesting the American league operates under a fundamentally different kind of pressure from the competitions that he spent most of his career in.

Thomas Muller has taken aim at the MLS, citing a lack of relegation and player consistency. Photos by Maddie Meyer and Minas Panagiotakis.

Source: Getty Images

Muller delivers brutal verdict on MLS

The 37-year-old former Bayern Munich forward pointed specifically to MLS's lack of a relegation system as the central reason why the league cannot yet be considered a top-tier competition.

In European football, clubs fighting at the bottom of the table risk losing their status, their budgets, and, in some cases, their staff. That existential threat, Muller argued, sharpens everyone's focus in a way that is simply absent in MLS.

"There is no relegation, there is no big pressure, there is, oh yeah, we do a rebuild. Nobody is happy to lose, but it's totally different when you fight for getting relegated," he said.

Muller also turned his attention to the standard of individual performances across the league, acknowledging that MLS produces exciting moments but questioning whether players can sustain that level week after week.

"What I miss sometimes is maybe the consistency. The good and the bad; the gap is bigger," he said.

Watch Muller's verdict on the MLS, as shared on X:

To illustrate his point, he drew a comparison to golf, noting that an amateur golfer can occasionally produce a shot worthy of a professional but would struggle to replicate it consistently across an entire round.

He also raised concerns about defensive discipline and tactical focus in certain matches, suggesting the intensity that defines European leagues is not always present in MLS.

Thomas Muller's career at Bayern Munich

His views carry weight given the level at which he operated for so long.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Muller collected 12 Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, cementing his place among the game's elite.

On the international stage, he scored 45 goals in 131 appearances for Germany, with the highlight being the country's 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil, per Transfermarkt.

Muller made the move to Vancouver in 2025, giving him a first-hand vantage point from which to compare the demands of European and American football.

His comments reflect that experience rather than outside observation, lending his critique a credibility that is hard to dismiss.

Muller sparked debate with comments about Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Muller made controversial comments about Lionel Messi following Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

His remarks attracted widespread attention on social media, with footage of the incident he referred to also going viral.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh