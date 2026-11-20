Honda CR-V prices in Ghana vary considerably, with some older models advertised below GH₵100,000, while newer versions can cost more than GH₵400,000 depending on their specifications

Buyers considering the Honda Civic, Accord and HR-V can find several model years on the local market, with prices influenced by registration status, engine capacity and vehicle condition

Larger Honda vehicles such as the Pilot and Odyssey generally require bigger budgets, while the smaller Honda Fit offers a comparatively affordable option for everyday transport

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Honda remains a popular choice among car buyers in Ghana, with models such as the CR-V, Civic, Accord and HR-V available across different price categories.

Honda CR-V, Civic, Accord and Fit prices in Ghana: Full breakdown for 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Whether buyers are looking for a compact car for daily commuting, a family SUV or a more luxurious vehicle, Honda offers several options on the Ghanaian market.

A review of vehicle advertisements on Jiji Ghana, Nunu Ghana and other local automobile platforms in November 2026 shows that Honda prices range from below GH₵100,000 for some older models to several hundred thousand cedis for newer SUVs.

However, the final price depends on the manufacturing year, vehicle condition, mileage, specifications and whether the car is locally used or imported.

Honda CR-V prices in Ghana

The Honda CR-V is one of the most widely advertised Honda SUVs in Ghana. It is particularly suitable for buyers who want a spacious vehicle for family use, commuting and longer journeys.

Older CR-V models generally cost less, while newer EX-L, Touring and hybrid versions command higher prices.

The following are examples of advertised prices found in November 2026.

Honda CR-V model year Advertised price 2010 GH₵85,000 2016 GH₵185,000 2017 GH₵165,000–225,000 2018 GH₵170,000–295,000 2019 GH₵183,000–275,000 2020 GH₵199,000–355,000 2021 GH₵360,000 2024 GH₵378,500–475,000 2025 GH₵399,000–475,000

These figures illustrate selected asking prices rather than official market valuations. For example, the 2018 CR-V has been advertised at GH₵170,000 for one vehicle and GH₵295,000 for another with different specifications.

Buyers should also consider the CR-V's drivetrain, as all-wheel-drive versions can differ in price and maintenance requirements from front-wheel-drive models.

Honda Civic prices in Ghana

The Honda Civic is another option for buyers who prefer a smaller vehicle rather than a large SUV.

Depending on the model year, buyers can find features such as reverse cameras, push-button ignition, sunroofs, touchscreen displays and driver-assistance systems.

Honda Civic model year Advertised price 2011 GH₵78,500 2015 GH₵122,000–148,000 2016 GH₵135,000 2017 GH₵155,000–180,000 2018 GH₵195,000–208,000 2019 GH₵175,000 2020 GH₵175,000–245,000 2022 GH₵210,000–265,000

A 2020 Honda Civic Sport was advertised for GH₵175,000, while another 2020 Civic EX was listed at GH₵245,000. This shows why buyers should compare specifications and vehicle histories rather than relying on the manufacturing year alone.

The Civic is particularly worth considering for buyers who want a practical sedan with a manageable size for urban driving.

Honda Accord prices in Ghana

The Honda Accord is generally larger than the Civic and appeals to buyers looking for additional cabin space and comfort.

Depending on the variant, the Accord may include leather seats, a sunroof, advanced infotainment and turbocharged engines.

Honda Accord model year Advertised price 2015 GH₵118,000–148,000 2018 GH₵135,000–270,000 2020 GH₵230,000–295,000 2021 GH₵290,000 2022 GH₵278,000–380,000 2026 GH₵398,000

The figures are drawn from listings covering different trims, including Sport and Touring versions. Some advertisements may also contain inconsistencies in model years or specifications, making physical verification necessary.

For example, the 2018 Accord Touring 2.0T has appeared at different asking prices depending on the vehicle's condition and seller.

Honda HR-V prices in Ghana

The Honda HR-V sits below the CR-V in Honda's SUV range. Its compact dimensions make it appealing to drivers who want an SUV without moving to a much larger vehicle.

Several versions are available in Ghana, including models with automatic transmissions, reversing cameras, keyless entry and all-wheel drive.

Honda HR-V model year Advertised price 2017 GH₵210,000 2019 GH₵195,000 2021 GH₵169,500–280,000 2024 GH₵340,000

A 2019 HR-V was advertised for GH₵195,000, while a 2024 version appeared at GH₵340,000.

The HR-V is worth comparing with the CR-V, particularly for buyers concerned about vehicle size and everyday running costs.

Honda Pilot prices in Ghana

The Honda Pilot is one of Honda's larger SUVs, offering three rows of seating and additional room for passengers.

It is particularly suitable for bigger families or motorists who frequently travel with several passengers.

Honda Pilot model year Advertised price 2016 GH₵225,000–360,000 2017 GH₵268,000–300,000 2020 GH₵255,420

For example, a locally used 2016 Honda Pilot was advertised for GH₵225,000, while a 2017 Touring version appeared at GH₵300,000. A 2020 EX-L AWD version was also listed for approximately GH₵255,420.

Prospective buyers should consider the Pilot's larger engine, fuel requirements and maintenance costs before deciding on the vehicle.

Honda Fit prices in Ghana

The Honda Fit is among the more affordable Honda vehicles commonly advertised in Ghana.

Its smaller body makes it suitable for commuting within busy cities, while its flexible interior provides useful space for a hatchback.

Honda Fit model year Advertised price 2012 GH₵94,000 2014 GH₵90,000 2015 GH₵150,000 2017 GH₵125,000–128,000 2019 GH₵150,000 2020 GH₵170,000

Some older Fit models are advertised at lower prices, but buyers should carefully examine their mechanical condition. One unusually inexpensive 2010 listing, for instance, disclosed an existing driving problem.

For motorists primarily concerned about city driving and a smaller vehicle, the Fit is an option worth examining.

Honda Odyssey prices in Ghana

The Honda Odyssey is a family-oriented minivan designed to accommodate several passengers while providing a spacious interior.

A 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L was advertised in Accra for GH₵350,000. The vehicle's listing described a 3.5-litre engine and automatic transmission.

Unlike the Civic and Accord, the Odyssey is primarily intended for buyers who prioritise passenger space and family convenience.

Which Honda car is more affordable in Ghana?

Based on the reviewed advertisements, the Honda Fit and older Civic models offer relatively lower entry prices.

The Accord provides a larger sedan alternative, while the HR-V and CR-V offer SUV options at different price levels.

The Pilot and Odyssey are more appropriate for buyers who require extra passenger capacity and have larger budgets.

However, a cheaper purchase price does not necessarily mean lower ownership costs. Fuel consumption, insurance, servicing, replacement parts and potential mechanical repairs should all be included in the buyer's budget.

What to check before buying a Honda in Ghana

Before paying for any Honda vehicle, buyers should verify its ownership and condition. Important checks include:

Confirm that the chassis or vehicle identification number matches the registration documents

Check the vehicle's accident history, mileage and available service records

Arrange an independent mechanical inspection covering the engine, transmission, suspension, braking system and electronics

Verify customs clearance and registration documents, particularly for recently imported vehicles

Compare quotations from several sellers and obtain a written record of the transaction

Buyers should also confirm whether a quoted price covers an already cleared vehicle or whether customs duties and other charges remain outstanding.

Where to find Honda cars for sale in Ghana

Motorists can compare Honda vehicles through online automobile platforms, registered dealerships and individual sellers.

Popular places to review advertisements include Jiji Ghana (https://jiji.com.gh/cars/honda), Nunu Ghana (https://nunu.com.gh/c/cars/honda) and Umoja Ghana (https://umoja.com.gh/en/cars/t/honda).

Buyers are encouraged to inspect vehicles physically before making payments, as photographs and online descriptions may not accurately reflect their condition.

Disclaimer: The prices in this article are examples of publicly advertised asking prices reviewed in November 2026. They are not official Honda Ghana quotations, independently verified sale prices or guaranteed market averages. Prices and availability may change without notice. Buyers should independently verify all vehicle details and costs before completing a purchase.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh